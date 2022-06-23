Why K-pop Fans are Demanding Apology From 'New Yorker' Writer For Her Article on BTS

K-pop fans, not limited to BTS ARMY, have a long history of activism and passionate support for their idols. Recently, a New Yorker article penned by E. Tammy Kim that takes a deep-dive approach to BTS has angered K-pop fans to the extent that they have been demanding an apology from both the publication and the writer. “Tammy Kim apologize” and “New Yorker apologize” have been trending on Twitter ever since the article, titled “Joining the BTS Army” made its way onto the microblogging platform. BTS has a tremendous fan following on Twitter and set trends there regularly, so why are K-pop fans upset with Kim’s article?

The article, at the outset, mentioned Kim Jonghyun in the context of his suicide and not his artistic merit, a fact that has greatly upset the late artist’s fans. It also names K-pop group Big Bang and their legal troubles, another fact mired in controversy. Fans of SHINee (the group of which Kim Jonghyun used to be a part) and BIGBANG also felt that the writer did not give credit where credit was due when it comes to said groups’ activism or art. Here is what has been going on:

TW First of all, Kim Jonghyun is much more than a suicide case. If you are going to write about him, then let it be about his legacy as an artist.

It’s unnecessary to specifically correlate BTS’s UNICEF campaign to his passing.#TammyKimApologize #NewYorkerApologize pic.twitter.com/94QpfSoFI2 — annapagnin (@xnnxpxgnn) June 21, 2022

Then let me start you off! "But, unlike at the Korean big three, Bang would allow his idols to express themselves, both by writing their own music and by interacting directly with their fans." – KPOP artists have been writing songs/lyrics long before BTS debuted. + — Daegal and Kkoong biased | #BIM | #SAH (@iloveSHINeemost) June 21, 2022

Shawols, VIPs but also ALL “before 2013” fandoms should reunite to show them that KPop History didn’t start 9 yrs ago! This is an insult to the music, the fans, but also to the artists as human beings! Shame on u!#TammyKimApologize#NewYorkerApologize @NewYorker @etammykim https://t.co/2MEbYOKCe3 — 카이사 #UntilWhenever (@ForeverHuman7) June 23, 2022

What army's need to finally understand is, that the vast majority of other kpop fans DOESNT hate bts. Its amazing what they did. But all of us are sick and tired of the erasure and the disrespect so many bestow on literally ANY other artist#TammyKimApologize #NewYorkerApologize — nadine | hanyus left nostril (@KonnyakuSenshu) June 23, 2022

We demand respect for the memory of Jonhyung, and also Big Bang, your article is disrespectful, modify it @NewYorker @etammykim #TammyKimApologize https://t.co/WTLxp5SfvH — White Witch (@WhiteWi67583199) June 23, 2022

The writer has since alleged, via a tweet, that she got death threats from K-pop fans.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.