Who's That Lady? Why Keanu Reeves and His 'Age-Appropriate' Girlfriend Have Broken the Internet

Internet's favourite celebrity Keanu Reeves just confirmed his relationship with American artist Alexandra Grant. And the Internet cannot keep calm.

It all began when Reeves, 55, showed up at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles holding hands with the 46-years-old artist. Twitter instantly lost its collective calm with speculation rife as to why their favourite celebrity was holding hands with this lady who looked nothing like the "arm candy" many older Hollywood stars start to "sport" after a certain age.

Of course Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant look like a dope cyberpunk couple. It just makes sense. pic.twitter.com/qq1uFwPOEl — Jonah #SaveDaredevil (@jonahdrake47) November 5, 2019

So who is Alexandra Grant?

While interest in Grant soared instantly after their relationship was confirmed, in reality, Grant has been around for a long time and is a known face in the LA art scene. As a visual artist working on using painting, drawing, sculpture, video and other mediums to examine language and text, Grant has been friends with Reeves since 2011 when she started collaborating with him on his books "Ode to Happiness" (2011) as well as "Shadows" (2016).

The latter carries Grant's illustrations along with Reeves' writing. Her first exhibition was held in 2007 at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles and curated by none other than the celebrated Alma Ruiz. Her work is often known as "radical collaboration" as it is heavily inspired by writings and texts of other artists.

Inspired by Greek mythology, the artists herself has worked with several authors and philosophers including Michael Joyce, artist Channing Hansen and philosopher Hélène Cixous.

In 2017, Grant co-founded "X Artists' Books", a small publishing company that publishes "artist books", along with Reeves and designer Jessica Fleischmann. These are basically works of art by artists that use the book as a medium for the art.

Apart from being an artist, Grant is also a teacher and the occasional filmmaker. She has held various teaching positions in prestigious institutions such as the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Pacific Northwest College of Art among others.

In 2015, she directed a documentary film called 'Taking Lena Home' which revolved around the story of returning a stolen tombstone to the the state of Nebraska.

A well-travelled woman, Grant is also ordained to officiate weddings.

Meeting Reeves

Though the two have collaborated since 2011, some reports suggest that Grant first met Reeves at a dinner party in 2009. While the two have been friends from 2011 onward, it was only in the year 2016 that the duo started making red carpet appearances together "as friends" when they were spotted at the UNAIDS Galaat Design Miami/Basel in Switzerland.

Before the LACMA event this year, the two were seen holding hands at Saint Laurent's fashion show in June June and at the MOCA benefit in May before that, sparking off speculations. Fans were overjoyed to see Reeves with a girlfriend. The John Wick actor, who has been stoically discreet about his love life, lost his long-time girlfriend as well as their unborn child in the 1990s-early 2000s.

Not one to talk about the women in his life, Reeves is admired for the way he treats his women colleagues and co-stars. Recently, photos of Reese posing with a variety of actresses over the years revealed that the Matrix actor never really touched a woman while posing with them or made them feel uncomfortable in any way, leading many to call the move "respectfully posing" and Reeves a "gentleman".

The Age Gauge

While Reeves in a relationship (though neither he nor Grant have as yet confirmed it) was bound to create ripples on social media, the photos nearly broke the Internet on Saturday. Not only were fans overjoyed to see Reeves, whose last reported relationship was in 2008 with actor-model China Chow, happily holding hands with a romantic partner, many also rejoiced the "age-appropriateness" of the pair.

While most Hollywood actors (men and women alike) and other celebrities are known to turn to the youngest of the lot when it comes to dating/marrying choices when their own hair turns grey, (Read George and Amal Cloony, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, Donald and Melania Trump), many found the image cut by Reeves and Grant to be "a breath of fresh air".

I don’t know why I’m so happy Keanu Reeves has a girlfriend (who is age appropriate no less). I don’t know this man personally. But what happened to him sucks and he deserves some happiness. We all do. 😭😭 — 🍁Imani Gandied Yams🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) November 5, 2019

keanu reeves is 55 and his girlfriend is 46 and can i just say what a fucking breath of fresh air it is to see a hollywood man date an “older” woman who actually looks her age — faith 🎄 (@waterlilygloss) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, fans and netizens have generally been overflowing with love and support for the potential power-couple.

┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ In this ┃╱╱╲╲ house ╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love, ▔▏┗┛▕▔ support & respect ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ Keanu Reeves + Alexandra Grant ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/B5h7pE0rDR — déia (@partygirlu2) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant is the feel good holiday movie of the year. pic.twitter.com/OurDLkBt5z — Gennefer ‘Stands with the WGA’ Gross (@Gennefer) November 4, 2019

I couldn't care less about Keanu Reeves but his girlfriend is lowkey looking back at the camera like "that's right, bitches" so I fully have to stan Miss Alexandra Grant pic.twitter.com/bKZOp7sTAu — sierra elmore 🌿 (@SierraWritesYA) November 5, 2019

Keanu Reeves, 55, dates 46 year old Alexandra Grant. Jason Mamoa, 40, married to 51 year old Lisa Bonet. Hawaiian men know there's nothing sexier than mature, adult relationships. pic.twitter.com/bluJhV5Jra — Dr. Kehaulani Watson (@hehawaiiau) November 5, 2019

this picture of keanu reeves and alexandra grant could not be even more cuter 💜 pic.twitter.com/0CX7wfDeiq — JINOVEMBER (@hobibiee) November 5, 2019

However, some observers noted the ludicrousness of the praises Reeves was receiving for dating someone "age-appropriate" (Note that even Grant is nine years younger than Reeves so what do we even consider age-appropriate anymore?)

Netizens pointed out that while it was great for Reeves and Grant to be together, the actor certainly deserved no special laurels for choosing a relatively mature woman.

Keanu Reeves has won an Olympic medal for dating someone “age appropriate” (9 years younger than him). Meanwhile the commentary about Alexandra Grant, his girlfriend, showcases how much America hates women, especially women over 40. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) November 5, 2019

Even then, others surmised that Grant's white-hair was an inspiration to many middle-aged women to stop dying their hair and embrace the natural symptoms of age.

Alexandra Grant is awesome & I bet plenty of women over 40 are looking at her photos & thinking that maybe they’re also done with dyeing their hair now too (nicely done, Keanu Reeves, but this is the level of basic human goodness I’ve come to expect from you) #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/sP9USsDW1T — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) November 5, 2019

Appropriate or not, Reeves and Grant have now become America's sweethearts, joining a long list of celebrity power-couples loved and hated by millions across the globe. Ignore our bias, but they will probably get more love than hate though.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.