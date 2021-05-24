Why MacBooks Get So Hot and What Apple Did to 'Fix' the Thermal Issue of Popular Laptops

Like all other laptops of various brands, AppleMacBooks are also susceptible to overheating. MacBook users have noticed that the device gets hot while playing games or while using it by placing it on the lap. It becomes uncomfortable to work while using a hot MacBook. The heating in the device can also reduce battery life and sometimes, it even damages other internal components. Now, in the latest video, an American Youtuber has explained the reason behind the heating of MacBooks.

The video has been featured on Apple Explained YouTube channel. It is owned by Greg Wyatt Jr, who creates animated videos to explain various aspects of Apple and their products. According to the Youtuber, the Apple’s design team is mainly responsible for heating in MacBooks.

He said that while creating a product, Apple prioritizes its industrial design above anything else. While the focus on design results in Apple products being featured as best, it also causes some functionality issues, with heat being one of them.

Apple’s engineering team had to build the smallest possible thermal system to fit inside the thin MacBooks, Greg explained, addingthat the design team did not allow the MacBook to have any “visible ventilation” which made cycling cool air through the internals more difficult.

To cope up with these limitations, the engineering team came up with threefold solutions: First, to use the product’s hinge as a vent, second, to throttle the processor’s speed if the machine became too hot and third, to shut down the computer completely if its internal temperature exceeded about 215 degrees.

According to the Youtuber, the MacBook’s compact design tends to trap heat inside. “The Apple notebooks have not featured a large visible air vent since the iBook in the early 2000s. While the hinge mechanism on every MacBook has an integrated air vent, they are not efficient as a dedicated opening. It does not allow much air to escape and it can be easily obstructed,” he said.

Overheating became such a big problem that 16 inch MacBook Pro released in 2019 would frequently throttle its Intel i9 processor to speeds lower than the previous i7 processor. Users also complained about its loud fan noise.

To remove this issue, Apple released their own processor called the M1. The M1 processor is much more efficient and does not run nearly as hot as Intel.

