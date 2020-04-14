'Why May 3 and Not April 30?': Twitter Tries to Decode PM Modi's Lockdown Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus will be extended till May 3 as India can't allow the virus to spread any further.

The PM said that the lockdown will be extremely strict till April 20 and all regions will be monitored to check whether the rules are being followed. He said that rules will be eased for areas where the lockdown is implemented properly and fewer new cases are registered till April 20.

However, what seemed to catch people's attention was the date mentioned by Modi. May 3. That's oddly specific, isn't it?

Soon after PM Modi's speech, netizens flooded Twitter with their bizarre theories about the logic behind the Indian Government choosing this date.

The most common assumption seems to be this : May 1 is a national holiday owing to Labour Day; May 2 and 3 are a weekend and therefore, the lockdown shall be lifted from May 4.

But is that really the case?





Why stop there? Answer is 14. Therefore 1+4 = 5. 5th month is May. May has 3 letters. Therefore, lockdown extended till May 3. Masterstroke by Modiji. #surgicalstrike https://t.co/STBPRqHSwh

— The Biomechanist (@1biomechanist) April 14, 2020



Please try to understand why #PMModi may have fixed 3rd May as #Lockdown2 deadline while some states extended #lockdown till April 30 or May 1. May 1 is May Day, a holiday,

May 2 is Saturday, &

May 3 is Sunday.

May 4 is Monday, a fresh week starts on this day. https://t.co/2aNXuuYqzn — #StayHomeStaySafe (@ShaktiShekhar) April 14, 2020









Kuch log kahenge modiji ne 3 may hi kyun chuna, why not 30 april. Someone really knowledgeable is guiding modiji.

03 may = 3 + 5 = 8

CORONA GO = 6 + 2 = 8

— Mandeep Singh (@Mandeep_29) April 14, 2020



Who are thinking why until May 3rd?

Actually it was till 30th April

National holiday is on 1 May - Labor Day

It's saturday on may 2

Sunday is May 3 — Mr Yogi Raj (@yogi_456) April 14, 2020









You have to use the Hindu almanac to ascertain why May 3 and not few days earlier or later. https://t.co/AE47WHKoSZ

— sanjay kapoor (@sanjaykpr) April 14, 2020



What's the logic behind extending till May 3? What's the calculation? Why 19 days and not 14 or 27? #Lockdown2 — G Sampath (@samzsays) April 14, 2020





