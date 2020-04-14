BUZZ

'Why May 3 and Not April 30?': Twitter Tries to Decode PM Modi's Lockdown Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown till May 3 on April 14, 2020.

Soon after PM Modi's speech, netizens flooded Twitter with their bizarre theories about the logic behind the Indian Government choosing this date.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus will be extended till May 3 as India can't allow the virus to spread any further.

The PM said that the lockdown will be extremely strict till April 20 and all regions will be monitored to check whether the rules are being followed. He said that rules will be eased for areas where the lockdown is implemented properly and fewer new cases are registered till April 20.

However, what seemed to catch people's attention was the date mentioned by Modi. May 3. That's oddly specific, isn't it?

The most common assumption seems to be this : May 1 is a national holiday owing to Labour Day; May 2 and 3 are a weekend and therefore, the lockdown shall be lifted from May 4.

But is that really the case?








