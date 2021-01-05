'Why No Dalit Actors?': Richa Chadha's 'Madam Chief Minister' Faces Backlash for 'Caste Appropriation'

Actor Richa Chadha has come under intense backlash on social media after the poster of her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister was released on Monday. The political drama starring Richa Chadha is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22, the makers announced Monday. The film has been accused of caste appropriation and not having an actor from the Dalit community to play the lead role.

"A political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life," she wrote in the caption as she shared the poster of her film.

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021

The poster shows Chadha sporting a short haircut, bruised face as she holds broom in her hand.

The broom in her hand in the poster has irked many people who say that the imagery has stereotyped the 'untouchable' lead of the film. Since the film is believed to be based on the life of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, people are pointing out at the fact that she had a degree in science and worked as a teacher before joining politics.

How does holding the broom in your hand for the poster make any sense?Prior to her political career, Mayawati Ji was a teacher. — Ankush Pal (@ankushpal2001) January 4, 2021

Also, it is quite ironic how a film is being made about the DBA community yet the majority of the cast are descendants of the perpetrators of the very system which Mayawati Ji Manyawar Kanshiram fought against with.Are there no artists from the community in the industry? — Ankush Pal (@ankushpal2001) January 4, 2021

The producer to the photographer be like "How's the audience gonna know this film is about a dalit? Well hand her a broom would ya? Yes. That's it. NOW she's looking a Dalit."By his logic Nehru's bipoic poster should be wearing janeu and mala in his hand wearing saffron cloth. — Prashanth (@ParshyaB) January 4, 2021

Wake me up when this entertainment industry allows dalit actors in major roles. — Bamponthi (@SickularIndian) January 4, 2021

UCs(who claim to be secular,liberal) understanding of casteism is always flawed. Apparently everybody wants to make movies on Dalits these days because it's profitable and they in turn do more harm to the community. — Dalit lives matter💙 (@_discreetmind) January 4, 2021

Over the years, Bollywood in the guise of breaking caste barriers and making progressive cinema has furthered caste prejudices and solidified symbols associated with discrimination.What does a Dalit leader going on to become CM have to do with holding broom?#MadamChiefMinister https://t.co/43ela4S78A — Deepish M (@theKARUNA_virus) January 4, 2021

To hold a broom as a Dalit CM, what does that mean ?Is that the symbol of Dalits ??You need a psychiatric therapy to reform your casteist mentality.#MadamChiefMinister https://t.co/3TRmhTFRnW — Keshav Singh 🇮🇳 (@keshavpratap) January 5, 2021

The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame. Madam Chief Minister” which also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, is produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies.

T-Series also shared the first look of the film, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, on Twitter. The poster features Chadha with a broom in her hand, alongside Kaul and Shukla, with “Untouchable, Unstoppable” as tagline.