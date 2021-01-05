News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»'Why No Dalit Actors?': Richa Chadha's 'Madam Chief Minister' Faces Backlash for 'Caste Appropriation'
2-MIN READ

The political drama starring Richa Chadha is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22 with a Dalit character central to the film.

Buzz Staff

Actor Richa Chadha has come under intense backlash on social media after the poster of her upcoming film Madam Chief Minister was released on Monday. The political drama starring Richa Chadha is all set to have a theatrical release on January 22, the makers announced Monday. The film has been accused of caste appropriation and not having an actor from the Dalit community to play the lead role.

"A political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life," she wrote in the caption as she shared the poster of her film.

The poster shows Chadha sporting a short haircut, bruised face as she holds broom in her hand.

The broom in her hand in the poster has irked many people who say that the imagery has stereotyped the 'untouchable' lead of the film. Since the film is believed to be based on the life of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, people are pointing out at the fact that she had a degree in science and worked as a teacher before joining politics.

The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame. Madam Chief Minister” which also stars Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, is produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies.

T-Series also shared the first look of the film, which is set in Uttar Pradesh, on Twitter. The poster features Chadha with a broom in her hand, alongside Kaul and Shukla, with “Untouchable, Unstoppable” as tagline.


