BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Why No Outrage?' Twitter Asks as Pregnant Jamia Student is Denied Bail amid Elephant Death Debate

File photo of Jamia student Safoora Zargar.

File photo of Jamia student Safoora Zargar.

The incident has outraged many on social media who slammed the court as well as Delhi Police for forcing the student to remain in prison amid the COVID-19 crisis, despite being pregnant.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Share this:

A day after a Delhi court rejected Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar's bail plea, social media was rife with criticism and solidarity for the pregnant student.

Safoora, whose bail plea was rejected for the third time, has been in prison since Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested her on April 10 in connection with her role in inciting violence ahead of sectarian riots in North-East Delhi in the month of May.

Rejecting her bail plea, the Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana said that the court found no merit in her application.

The verdict has outraged many on social media who slammed the court as well as Delhi Police for forcing the student to remain in prison amid the COVID-19 crisis, despite being pregnant.

Others also questioned why those such as BJP leaders Kapil Mishra who was accused of inciting violence as well and were even caught on tape doing so allowed to roam free while students were under arrest.

Actress Swara Bhasker also took to Twitter to call for an end to witch-hunting of students, as did filmmaker Hansal Mehta who asked, "Why is Safoora Zargar in jail?"

Some such as Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy even pointed out the hypocrisy in outrage against the killing of a pregnant elephant which recently took place in Kerala but allowing a pregnant woman to rot in jail just for blocking a road. Others also pointed out the hypocrisy behind the selective outrage.

Several journalists also pointed out the discrepancies of the UAPA itself which allowed cops and courts to imprison targets with ease and without accountability.

After her arrest, social media was rife with disrespectful comments regarding her pregnancy and her husband. But Zargar's family has held strong the crisis. Speaking to The Quint, Zargar's sister Sameeya sai that Safoora was stronger than she appeared.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading