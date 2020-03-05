English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
4-MIN READ

'Why No Reserve Day?' Twitter Reminds of Boundary Count Rule After England Loses Semi-finals to Rain

Image tweeted by @CvaKadaikutty.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, reached a maiden women's Twenty20 World Cup final on Thursday after their clash with 2009 champions England at the Sydney Cricket Ground was washed out.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
"You cannot do that rain!" - Nasser Hussain, somewhere probably.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, reached a maiden women's Twenty20 World Cup final on Thursday after their clash with 2009 champions England at the Sydney Cricket Ground was washed out - much to the disappointment of the cricket fans.

It's worth noting that India finished top of Group A table in the group stages ahead of semis while England ranked two in Group B.

With no reserve day in place, the semi-final was abandoned and India advanced to the finals without a single ball being bowled in Sydney, sparking calls for change in ICC's rules.

"A gutting way for our #T20WorldCup journey to end," tweeted the official Twitter account of England Cricket.

India's ace cricketer Mithali Raj took to Twitter to congratulate her side but also felt for the fate that was met with English girls.

"As an indian I am absolutely thrilled india has made it to the finals (sic)," Mithali wrote before adding, "I feel for the English girls . I’d never want to find myself or my team in that situation. But the rules are such and it is what it is."

Similar sentiments were shared by Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman.

But Indian fans back home were thrilled. In fact, many of them drew parallels with England's semi-final Thursday "loss" to that of the much-debated victory of 2019 Cricket World Cup Finals.

In case you need a refresher, the final of the ICC World Cup 2019 went down in history as the first ODI match to be decided by a Super Over – despite the fact that both teams scored the same number of runs in their six balls.

England ended up lifting the Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time ever at Lord’s on Sunday thanks to the "Boundary count rule" and the home team having scored more boundaries during the course of the match.

In short...

Crickets fans turned up in numbers to remind just that.

Meanwhile, Australia is scheduled to take on South Africa and the winner meets India in the big finals on March 8.

