'Make Airports Safer': Kerala Air India Crash is Reminding People of 2010 Mangalore Tragedy

Around 19 people, including both pilots, were killed after an Air India Express plane with more than 190 on board skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala. Officials said 16 of the 172 injured are in a critical condition.

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, breaking into two portions.

While condolences poured in from across the country, for some, it brought back nightmarish memories of the 2010 Mangalore crash which claimed over 150 lives and is still considered to be one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India.

The tragedy at Karipur airport bears an uncanny resemblance to the one in Mangalore ten years ago.

For one, both are table top airports. A table top runway is usually built on top of a plateau or a hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice.

In both crashes, the Air India planes were flying in from Dubai, had experienced pilots at the helm, heavy showers were reported at the time of landing and in both cases, the planes skidded off the runway.

The similarities are unmissable, and several netizens were quick to point that out. Some Twitter users also said that tabletop runways are notorious for being difficult and even dangerous when it comes to landings and asked why precautionary measures had not been taken. Take a look:

I remember the Mangalore #AirIndia crash as I lived in Karnataka in 2010, That time also the pilot had overshot the runway.Why can't we make our airports safer? Why we shun the whistleblowers like @flyingbeast320 when they speak of the rot in the system. #planecrash — Dr Gaurav Garg (@GauravGarg888) August 7, 2020

Terrible images coming of Air India Express aircraft overshooting at Kozhikode where its raining heavily.Again like the 2010 crash of Air India Express IX-812 a Dubai flight. This time evening then it was early morning. pic.twitter.com/zeNYjHoMwM — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) August 7, 2020

Calicut crash brings back the horror of the 2010 Mangalore crash. Both table-top runways with deep ditch at the end. Overshooting in such runways can be deadly. So, safety measures post-Mangalore will come under focus. https://t.co/YQgrrTbQuF — Pranab Dhal Samanta (@pranabsamanta) August 7, 2020

This reminds me of the Mangalore Airport tabletop runway accident from few years ago. Why can’t we decommission such unsafe runways. Just corruption and greed over human lives! https://t.co/zl3IV2Ih44 — Varun Krishnan (@varunkrish) August 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about the news of the #AirIndia #planecrash in #Kozhikode. The aircraft has broken into two, pilot dead. The last time I remember a major crash on India soil was the #AirIndiaExpress crash in Mangalore in 2010. I had covered it extensively at the time. — Frank Rausan Pereira (@frp09) August 7, 2020

Mangalore 10 years ago. Now Kozhikode. Why do we continue to operate these badly designed airports with table top runways? Eventually it'll be forgotten and the blame will conveniently be pinned on "pilot error". https://t.co/amX9kwSwVv — The Grad Student (@GradStuden) August 8, 2020

Aviation regulator DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the director of the Kozhikode airport on July 11 last year after it found "various critical safety lapses. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation pointed to cracks on the runway, water stagnation and excessive rubber deposits among other lapses in its show-cause notice.