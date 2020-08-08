BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Make Airports Safer': Kerala Air India Crash is Reminding People of 2010 Mangalore Tragedy

'Make Airports Safer': Kerala Air India Crash is Reminding People of 2010 Mangalore Tragedy

The Air India crash in Karipur airport brought back nightmarish memories of the 2010 Mangalore crash.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
Around 19 people, including both pilots, were killed after an Air India Express plane with more than 190 on board skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala. Officials said 16 of the 172 injured are in a critical condition.

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, breaking into two portions.

While condolences poured in from across the country, for some, it brought back nightmarish memories of the 2010 Mangalore crash which claimed over 150 lives and is still considered to be one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India.

The tragedy at Karipur airport bears an uncanny resemblance to the one in Mangalore ten years ago.

For one, both are table top airports. A table top runway is usually built on top of a plateau or a hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice.

In both crashes, the Air India planes were flying in from Dubai, had experienced pilots at the helm, heavy showers were reported at the time of landing and in both cases, the planes skidded off the runway.

READ: Keralites Donating Blood, Preparing Food Packets After Air India Crash Restores Faith in Humanity

READ: Air India Passenger's Last Facebook Post Hours Before He Died in Kerala, 'Back to Home'

The similarities are unmissable, and several netizens were quick to point that out. Some Twitter users also said that tabletop runways are notorious for being difficult and even dangerous when it comes to landings and asked why precautionary measures had not been taken. Take a look:

Runway Friction At Kozhikode Airport Not Tested Before Air India Flight Crash-Landed: Source

Aviation regulator DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to the director of the Kozhikode airport on July 11 last year after it found "various critical safety lapses. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation pointed to cracks on the runway, water stagnation and excessive rubber deposits among other lapses in its show-cause notice.

