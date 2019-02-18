English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Why Not Mention Pakistan?' Sania Mirza Trolled Over Tweet Condemning Pulwama Attack
"I play for my country, sweat for it and that's how I serve my country. I stand with the CRPF jawaans and their families, my heart goes out to them and they are our true heroes who protect our country," Sania wrote.
File image: Sania Mirza (Getty images)
Ever since the 32-year-old Indian tennis star Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, her nationality has been questioned on several occasions. Be it the India-Pakistan cricket match or the countries celebrating their respective Independence Days, the six-time Grand Slam champion has been subjected to severe trolling and even forced to "sign out" from her social media accounts to avoid the online abuse.
In the wake of a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Sania took to Twitter to write a heartfelt note for the martyred CRPF soldiers.
"This post is for those people who think that as celebrities we need to 'condemn' an attack, tweet and Instagram and be all over social media to prove that we are patriotic and care about our country.. why?? Cause we are celebs and some of you are frustrated individuals who have no where else to target your anger towards and grab every opportunity to spread more hate??" Sania wrote in her Twitter post.
Reminding the trolls that she didn't have to "condemn attacks publicly" to prove that she was "against terrorism", Sania wrote, "I don't need to condemn an attack publicly, or come and scream from roof tops or all over social media that we are against terrorism. Of course we are against terrorism and anyone that spreads it. Any person in their right frame of mind is against terrorism and if they are not then that's a problem!"
Calling February 14 a "black day" for India the tennis ace wrote, "I play for my country, sweat for it and that's how I serve my country. I stand with the CRPF jawaans and their families, my heart goes out to them and they are our true heroes who protect our country.. 14th February was a black day for India and I hope we never have to see another day like this, no amount of condolences can make any of this better.. this day will not be forgotten and neither shall it be forgiven but YES I will stay pray for peace and you should too instead of spreading more hate."
Condemning the attacks, Sania also urged the trolls to invest their time into doing something "productive" instead of "sitting and swearing and judging public figures for how many posts they have posted about the tragedy."
"Anger is good as long as it's being channeled into something productive. You are achieving nothing by trolling other people. There was no place for terrorism in this world and there never will be. Find you way to serve the nation instead of sitting and swearing and judging public figures for how many posts they have posted about the tragedy! Do your bit and we are doing out bit without announcing on social media! Yes that's a thing too. Prayers and peace," Sania concluded her post. Posted on Sunday, Sania was met with criticism with many questioning her for failing to mention "Pakistan" in her lengthy post.
Last year before Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, Sania had announced that she would be taking a social media break because of the toxic comments and taunts that came her way during the match.
And when a faceless troll tweeted to Sania 'informing' her that her Independence Day was on August 14, she had the perfect comeback.
We stand united 🕯 #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Cmeij5X1On
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 17, 2019
Madam very smartly penned article about terrorism but sorry to say you missed to use Pakistan name in this whole clarification..Why not throw some light on tge Terror factory Pakistan..
— Amit Srivastava (@amitlovesakshat) February 17, 2019
Ma'am, u r right but in your letter u didn't mention anything against Pakistan. We r not questioning ur patriotism but what about Pak. U wrote such a big letter but was there no space for 7 letters - Pakistan ????
— सिंधु (@ImKrSindhu) February 17, 2019
But you can't say anything about Pakistan's support behind this attack...
Pakistan's support to terrorism...
Why..?
— SHAILESH PRAJAPATI (@SHAILSAI) February 17, 2019
Had u named Pakistan,it would have been great.
U hv mentioned "there's no place for terrorism".but there exists a nation named Pakistan where terrorism is a religion...
Chaliye koi baat Nahin.aur 2-4 line b likh lijiye dikhane ko
— Satyabrata (@im_Satyabrata_) February 17, 2019
