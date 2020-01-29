Take the pledge to vote

'Why Not Pragya Thakur?' Questions Twitter After IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet Ban Kunal Kamra

A viral video in December showed a passenger pointing out that Thakur's refusal to change her seat, which led to the flight being delayed for 45 minutes.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Late on Tuesday evening, IndiGo airlines and Air India put out statements on Twitter that they had banned comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them for a period of six months and indefinite respectively. On Wednesday, SpiceJet barred the comedian from flying with them "till further notice".

The statement came after a video of him confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media.

In the video, which went viral, Kamra can be seen heckling the journalist, trying to provoke and get a few words out of him. He throws multiple questions at him and mocks him in order to get the news anchor to speak, even calling him names, to get a response. The journalist, however, remains silent throughout.

People on the Internet remained divided over what they felt about the video: Some felt that this was much needed, but others opined that he may have gone overboard with his incessant questions.

Not just Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also reached out on social media, calling it "absolutely unacceptable" and "endangering safety of air travellers."

As news of the ban broke, people started questioning the airlines' decision, also pointing out airline company Spicejet, and a recent incident involving BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur From Bhopal, had stirred up a controversy, delaying a passenger flight by over 45 minutes.

A viral video in December showed a passenger pointing out that Thakur's refusal to change her seat, which led to the flight being delayed for 45 minutes.

SpiceJet later clarified that Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay.

While some restless passengers requested Thakur to change her seat from emergency row to non-emergency row, a few others requested the crew to offload her as she was refusing to change the seat, according to the airline's spokesperson.

Soon after, Thakur filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during the Delhi-Bhopal flight.

Twitter was soon abuzz with questions on why her actions were not banned, and other instances of airlines manhandling passengers were also shared. '#BoycottIndiGo' and 'Pragya Thakur' were soon top trends on Twitter.

SpiceJet has also put out an advisory against Kunal Kamra. They have so far, not put out any advisory against Thakur.

