Why Not Saswata Chatterjee? Bob Biswas Fans Slam 'Kahaani' Spin-Off Starring Abhishek Bachchan

While fans were excited to see a film based on the kooky yet complex character, the casting choice left many on the internet dismayed.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
Why Not Saswata Chatterjee? Bob Biswas Fans Slam 'Kahaani' Spin-Off Starring Abhishek Bachchan
'there's only one Bob Biswas' | Image credit: YouTube

Nomoshkar, ami Bob Biswas! (Hello, I'm Bob Biswas)

Everyone who watched the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani in 2012 is sure to remember Bob Biswas, the cold-blooded and deceptive LIC agent cum contract killer who 'silenced' people with his muted revolver after politely greeting them with a "Nomoshkar" (hello). The iconic character played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee is set for a makeover in a full length feature film produced by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

But before the Bob Biswas fandom erupts with sheer joy, here's the catch: The titular character will be played not by Chatterjee but by Abhishek Bachchan.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce the upcoming film to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh.

Bob Biswas was a transition from regular contract killers who are often depicted as "cool", "suave" and "slick", especially in Hollywood films. In contrast, Biswas was an ordinary looking "common man", a low key LIC agent who could convince no one of his malice even if he wanted to. The character brought out th real "bhadrolok" essence that is so local to Bengal, thus making the Kolkata-based character real and relatable to all.

While fans were excited to see a film based on the kooky yet complex character, the casting choice left many on the internet dismayed. Some felt that it was unfair to leave Chatterjee out of a spin off based on a character played to perfection by the actor.

Fans made appeals to Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh as well as SRK to consider replacing Junior Bachchan with Chatterjee. Some even blamed nepotism for the casting choice.

