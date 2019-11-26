Why Not Saswata Chatterjee? Bob Biswas Fans Slam 'Kahaani' Spin-Off Starring Abhishek Bachchan

Nomoshkar, ami Bob Biswas! (Hello, I'm Bob Biswas)

Everyone who watched the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani in 2012 is sure to remember Bob Biswas, the cold-blooded and deceptive LIC agent cum contract killer who 'silenced' people with his muted revolver after politely greeting them with a "Nomoshkar" (hello). The iconic character played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee is set for a makeover in a full length feature film produced by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

But before the Bob Biswas fandom erupts with sheer joy, here's the catch: The titular character will be played not by Chatterjee but by Abhishek Bachchan.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce the upcoming film to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh.

Bob Biswas was a transition from regular contract killers who are often depicted as "cool", "suave" and "slick", especially in Hollywood films. In contrast, Biswas was an ordinary looking "common man", a low key LIC agent who could convince no one of his malice even if he wanted to. The character brought out th real "bhadrolok" essence that is so local to Bengal, thus making the Kolkata-based character real and relatable to all.

While fans were excited to see a film based on the kooky yet complex character, the casting choice left many on the internet dismayed. Some felt that it was unfair to leave Chatterjee out of a spin off based on a character played to perfection by the actor.

I honestly feel bad for #SaswataChatterjee upon hearing the news of #BobBiswas getting its own spin off! A character, with such limited screen time had such a lasting impact with audiences as the antagonist. I guess it’s the sad reality of pitching a scalable film! pic.twitter.com/qMo21PL8RX — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 25, 2019

There is only one #BobBiswas ...i.e; Saswata Chatterjee ... — Sayan Roy (@sayanrays) November 25, 2019

So the original actor who played the character so flawlessly is still alive? But then again it is Bollywood... R.I.P Saswata Chatterjee #RIPBobBiswas #BobBiswas — Prsh Tmng (@PrshTmng) November 25, 2019

@greatbong Abhishek Bachchan to portray #BobBiswas in upcoming movie.I think the character worked due to Saswata Chatterjee's brilliant acting. Don't think AB jr. can do even 10% justice to the cult villain.Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/tOCcHLuguk — dorian (@stoicola) November 25, 2019

I have a question WHY NOT SASWATA CHATTERJEE ?????? #BobBiswas — Serial Commenter (@CommenterSerial) November 25, 2019

No doubt @juniorbachchan might do justice to this scary and abnormal character. We might get to see the best of him. But gotta feel bad for #saswatachatterjee who etched the character so deep in our minds to make it iconic #bobbiswas. A monumental task at hand for Diya Ghosh https://t.co/cHJlxtn4VW — Vikas Hiremath (@vikashiremath3) November 25, 2019

#BobBiswas became a cult because of Saswata Chatterjee. Making a film on this character, without Saswata in it is nothing short of blasphemy! — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) November 25, 2019

Saswata Chatterjee deserves to be on his own #BobBiswas movie :( pic.twitter.com/M17QeZ4Wgi — harsh (@SmilingLadka) November 25, 2019

Fans made appeals to Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh as well as SRK to consider replacing Junior Bachchan with Chatterjee. Some even blamed nepotism for the casting choice.

Star Kids and the Amount of unworthy Opportunities they get..‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ .. time to give up on cinema.. #BobBiswas #ShahRukhKhan #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/cxnzdOwGlQ — boozer (@boozer49103897) November 25, 2019

