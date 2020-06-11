BUZZ

Why Not Thamizh Naadu? TN's Move to Change English City Names Leads to Confusion, Memes

The E Palaniswami government's decision to change names of cities and towns comes even as the state nears almost 37,000 cases of COVID-19 | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

Many wondered why the EK Palaniswami government would want to implement the change of 1018 cities and towns to reflecttheir Tmail pronunciations in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

  Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
In a surprise announcement, the government of Tamil Nadu has changed the names of over a thousand cities and districts in the state to make their spellings closer to their Tamil pronunciation.

The news came after the order, passed by the Edappadi Palaniswami government on April 1, came into effect on Wednesday after being notified.

Under the new rules, Coimbatore is set to by Koyampuththoor, Mylapore is now Mayilaappor and Vellore is now Veeloor.

Here are some other examples of the phonetic names that the government has given to 1018 places.

VOC Nagar is now Va.OO.Si. Nagar, Puducherry is Puthucherry, Dharmapuri is Tharumapuri.


While the change was clearly brought in to please the Tamil population in the state, many on social media including opposition leaders slammed the move on Twitter.

Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram called it "a totally nonsensical exercise". "Is this a priority now? What will be the cost of repainting all boards, signages etc?" he tweeted. Others felt that, coming in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the timing of the move was not right and would only add to the state's expenditure.

YouTuber Madan Gowri said that while he's "glad" that the names of cities were restored to their original Tamil names, he would be happy if caste pride was also abolished. He wasn't the only one Many took to the hashtag #NameChange to tweet their grievances against the decision.

Another Twitter user by the name of "Dusky Tamizhachi" also called the renaming of anglicized names was an "exercise in waste" and "ill-timed".

Yet others made jokes and memes at the unexpected turn of events.

The move, nevertheless, won the support of many who hailed the Palaiswamy government and welcomed the "move toward decolonisation".

The news came even as the state recorded 1,927 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally up to nearly 37,000 and 326 deaths. The TN government has ordered an inquiry after reports of nearly 200 COVID-19 deaths in Chennai going unregistered in the state's records.


