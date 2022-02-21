Why Our ATM Card Has a 4-Digit PIN And Not 6

Have you ever wondered why our Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) has only a 4-digit pin? Shouldn’t it have been a little longer to make it more secure?

Many compare that with social media platforms that ask users to ensure complex passwords to their accounts. Then why just a 4-digit pin on our ATM cards? Well, there’s an interesting story behind it.

Scotland scientist John Adrian Shepherd Barron invented ATM or Automatic Teller Machine in 1969. Initially, when John was installing the coding system in this machine, he wanted to use 6 digits but he observed something.

The scientist observed that when he gave the ATM card to his wife Caroline, she would often forget 2 digits and remember only 4. John observed that his wife forgetting 2 digits is an indication of the fact that a human mind can remember only 4 digits, not 6. Keeping this in mind, John decided to keep the ATM pin to 4 digits only.

Advertisement

John’s foremost concern behind keeping 6 digit code was security. A 4-digit ATM pin between 0000 and 9999. Overall 10,000 combinations can be made via these numbers between 0000 and 9999. At least 20 percent of these combinations can be easily hacked. It is not that 4 digit ATM pin codes are not secure but they guarantee less security in comparison to 6 digit pin codes. In many countries, a 6-digit pin is also in use.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.