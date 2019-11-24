Why Pakistan's Yasir Shah Gestured 'Seven' After Dismissing Steve Smith in Gabba Test
After dismissing Smith, 33-year-old Yasir celebrated the wicket by putting his hands up as teammates embraced him.
Image credits: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard.
It was a rare failure for Steve Smith in the first Test against Pakistan as he could manage just four runs when all his teammates made the most of the batting-friendly conditions on offer at The Gabba.
Smith, who has been in prolific form ever since his return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco, was bowled after facing just 10 deliveries by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.
It was the seventh time in Tests that the Pakistan leg-spinner had Smith's number and boy he knew it. After dismissing the prolific Australian batter, the 33-year-old celebrated the wicket by putting both of his hands up as teammates embraced him.
He gestured "seven" towards the dressing room and stands, making them know that it was the seventh time in Test cricket that he got the better of Smith.
Yasir Shah has now dismissed Steve Smith seven times in Test cricket - and knows it! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ykTqg1imIS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2019
Needless to say, cricket fans in Pakistan loved Yasir's animated celebrations.
That reaction 😍🙈💃😜— mahnoor tariq (@mahnoor_1996) November 23, 2019
7 times in 6 tests— PM Sahab (@Xpolymer_) November 23, 2019
THE KINGSLAYER! #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/2sJ8S9Lxs1— Arsal Shakeel (@ArsalaDp) November 23, 2019
One of the angry funny reaction i ever seen😜😜😜😜— Rakin Ahmed Robin (@rakinahmed1296) November 23, 2019
Deserves that!— Imran Zahid (@zmaniace) November 23, 2019
England's Stuart Broad has dismissed Smith eight times in Test cricket but across 44 innings. Yasir is now only one behind him in the space of 11 innings.
The leg-spinner had first announced himself to Smith and the Australians on debut in the UAE, picking up seven wickets in his first match and collecting 12 for the two-Test series there.
(With IANS inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Parties with Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan's Sister Arpita
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana
- 'Best Game of Thrones Season': 15 Memes that Aptly Summarise Maharashtra’s Epic Political Twist
- Maurizio Sarri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Juventus' Trip to Atalanta
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More