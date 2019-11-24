Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Why Pakistan's Yasir Shah Gestured 'Seven' After Dismissing Steve Smith in Gabba Test

After dismissing Smith, 33-year-old Yasir celebrated the wicket by putting his hands up as teammates embraced him.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Image credits: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard.
Image credits: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard.

It was a rare failure for Steve Smith in the first Test against Pakistan as he could manage just four runs when all his teammates made the most of the batting-friendly conditions on offer at The Gabba.

Smith, who has been in prolific form ever since his return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco, was bowled after facing just 10 deliveries by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

It was the seventh time in Tests that the Pakistan leg-spinner had Smith's number and boy he knew it. After dismissing the prolific Australian batter, the 33-year-old celebrated the wicket by putting both of his hands up as teammates embraced him.

He gestured "seven" towards the dressing room and stands, making them know that it was the seventh time in Test cricket that he got the better of Smith.

Needless to say, cricket fans in Pakistan loved Yasir's animated celebrations.

England's Stuart Broad has dismissed Smith eight times in Test cricket but across 44 innings. Yasir is now only one behind him in the space of 11 innings.

The leg-spinner had first announced himself to Smith and the Australians on debut in the UAE, picking up seven wickets in his first match and collecting 12 for the two-Test series there.

(With IANS inputs)



