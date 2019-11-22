'Why Pink Ball?' Questions Desis are Googling Ahead of Historic India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test

Cricket fans have been throwing around the 'pink ball' on the Internet ever since India outperformed Bangladesh in the first Test match in Indore, leading the series 1-0. While the victory was a sweet one, the enthusiasm soon shifted on to the Eden Gardens Test.

What's special, you ask?

Pink ball is going to be used in the historic Day/Night Test match at the famous Eden Gardens venue against Bangladesh on Friday. This will be the first D/N Test for India, who have previously played with the cherry in the regular day Test format.

Incidentally, only Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, and Mohammed Shami have previously played with a pink ball. In fact, the only pink ball match that Shami has ever appeared in, the Indian pacer ended up picking five wickets.

While the curiosity around the Day/Night Test is real and social media has been flooded with 'pink ball' trivia and comparisons ever since the news broke out, several fans from India simply relied on google to find out the actual fuss about the newly introduced format to them.

Why is Pink ball used in Day/Night Test? What is its speciality?

The top query on Google from Indian cricket fans perhaps was (is) - why pink ball?

Simply because of its better visibility in the artificial lights of the stadium once the natural light fades away. Under yellow floodlights or in the artificially lit stadium, the maroon/red ball used in the Day Tests takes the brownish colour - making it difficult for both the teams, especially for the batsman, to spot the ball against the pitch.

It's worth noting that all the Day/Night Tests have produced results thus far. The first Test with the pink ball was played between Australia and New Zealand back in 2015 at Adelaide Oval. Australia emerged victorious by 4 wickets.

How much does the pink ball cost in India?

Manufactured in Meerut India, the homemade Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) pink ball carries a price tag of Rs 2700 a piece, TOI reported.

Paratroopers

"Paratroopers" was the trending "related" topic on Thursday when one googled 'pink ball' in India. But why?

Army paratroopers will fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss.

"The paratroopers will fly into the wicket with two pink balls. We have discussed the plans with the Army (Eastern Command)," said CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya.

But it's not the just fans back home who are anxious and excited about India's Test with the pink ball.

Speaking after the Indore's comfortable win skipper Kohli said the team was excited about the new challenge.

“The pink-ball Test is going to be exciting, will be a challenge for the batters. With the older ball, it doesn't swing that much so the bowlers will have a challenge. We're just happy to be among the first to play pink-ball cricket for India.”

While the former Indian cricketer and current head of the NCA (National Cricket Academy), Rahul Dravid said, “It is not the only solution to rejuvenate Test cricket, but it is one of the things we need to do. If only we are able to control dew, the pink ball Test can become an annual feature in India."

As for Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian's frontline spinner is yet to come to terms with the colour of the ball.

"Sometimes I don't understand if it's orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," he said.

