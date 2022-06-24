Why Poster Of Madurai Man, Looking For Bride, Is Going Viral

Twenty-seven-year-old Jagan, a Tamil Nadu resident, has been looking for a bride for the past four years. After having tried everything, the Madurai man got the posters, mentioning his details and the kind of bride he is looking for, printed.

And now, among some of the political posters at Madurai’s crossroads, the one pasted by Jagan reads, “Bride Needed.” Jagan has included all of his personal information on the poster. The details from his age to his salary are there.

In his poster, Jagan stated that he has a BSc in Information Technology. In addition, he wrote, “I work as a manager in a private company.” His salary is around Rs 40,000. Aside from that, he also owns a piece of land.

Jagan not only works as a manager in a private company, but he also does part-time jobs. He registered his profile with several marriage agencies. However, he stated that they only showed dreams after receiving money.

Jagan also stated that he had never met a single girl in real life. That’s why he’s now got the poster up. Basit, Jagan’s friend, also stated that his friend was extremely good. Girls should contact him as soon as possible and get hitched.

