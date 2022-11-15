Why Raja Babu’s Jai Bajrang Bali Paan Shop in Rajasthan Is Loved By His Customers

Raja Babu aspired to gain recognition as a singer. However, due to some difficulties faced by his family, he couldn’t pursue singing and had to start a paan shop. Despite continuing with his profession, Raja decided not to leave his passion behind. He continues to entertain the customers with his songs while serving tasty paan to them. The name of his shop is Jai Bajrang Bali paan shop, Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Raja Babu has made a small temple of Lord Hanuman in the shop as well, and he rings the temple bell before serving the paan.

Many users have found the name of this shop very unique and wanted to know the story behind it. In an interview with News 18 reporter Ravi Payak, Raja said that he and his mother started this shop with a meagre sum of Rs 45 given by his aunt. He also said that he strongly believes that he could achieve humongous success in his business due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman. This is also the reason behind the name of his outlet.

Raja also spoke about the most preferred varieties of paan here. According to him, Jai Bajrang Bali paan shop serves 151 types of lip-smacking paan. Amongst these varieties, Ram Pyari, Shyam Pyari, Chocolate and Angaara Paan are some of the loved ones here by customers. Apart from the varieties, customers love how they are served paan by customers.

A consumer also spoke about the Jai Bajrang Bali paan shop to News 18. He said that Raja Babu seeks the blessings of Lord Ram and Sita Ma before serving paan. The consumer said that he has been a regular visitor here for the past 10 years.

Not only the people from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, but customers from other parts of the country are also frequent visitors to this shop.

