Why Ravichandran Ashwin is Facing Criticism For 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in IPL Match

All for Mankading but what Ashwin has done is wrong. He paused and waited for Buttler to leave crease which goes against the spirit of the game.



Dickwella in 2017 was fined for a similar stumping attempt. He waited for batsman to leave the crease before breaking stumps. #RRvKXIP — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 25, 2019

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019

If @josbuttler had been warned well that’s fine ... if he hasn’t and it’s the first time I think @ashwinravi99 is completely out of order ... watch how often this happens from now on !!!!!!! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 25, 2019

He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019

It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2019

Oh hell! Ashwin's run Butler out for backing up too far. Within the laws, but outside the spirt of the game. Unless the batsman had been cautioned earlier. We'll know about that later. For now, Punjab get coveted breakthru and the IPL its first major controversy this season — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 25, 2019

Lots of drama on the Buttler run-out. He was livid but the law and the advisory on it is clear. The bowler is within his right to run a player out at the non-striker's end if he is out of his crease — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019

#Ashwin resurrects a mode of dismissal that should be used alll the time against batter who look to gain an extra centimetre. What a guy! — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) March 25, 2019

As for the spirit of cricket nonsense (what is this spirit thing anyway?) there are two men here:

1. The batsman who wanted to take advantage of the bowler

2. The bowler who acted within the rules and was not stupid

Who violated the "spirit"?#IPL2019 #Mankad #Ashwin #RRvKXIP

2/2 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 25, 2019