Why Red Has Almost Always Been The Colour Of Indian Brides

Red has been the colour for Indian brides since time immemorial. Every aspect, from attire’s shade to choora, sindoor, bindi, everything comes in red colour. Many of us have often wondered why the wedding attire is almost always in red. There are several reasons for it. Let’s understand more about it.

Connection to Goddess Durga:

Red represents Hindu Goddess Durga and she symbolises strength and bravery. The powerful goddess had killed Mahishasura and brought peace to the world. It is believed that a newly married woman will bring peace to her new home.

Astrological aspect

According to Astrology, the red planet Mars takes charge of marriage. The red colour symbolises good luck, happiness and understanding. It is also a symbol of the strong bond between the couple after marriage.

Symbolism

According to many, red is a rich and meaningful symbol. Red symbolises new beginnings, passion and prosperity. Red dresses are worn by Indian women at festivals like Karva Chauth and Teej. The soil has a slightly reddish tone before cultivation. Earth is catered to as a mother by us. Similarly, it is said that women can sustain life. And therefore, the red colour denotes new life, good fortune and well-being.

Charming colour

Indian brides also wear red lehengas because of their alluring hue. Red is a vibrant colour and draws everyone’s attention. Red has a long wavelength. Due to this, it is the most visible colour on the horizon. Red also gives rise to emotions of love and excitement.

Colours not considered fit in an Indian wedding

White and blue colours are considered inauspicious at weddings. It is said that these colours create negative vibes for the bride. Apart from the bride, her mother or other elderly women also avoid wearing a red outfit to avoid any awkwardness.

