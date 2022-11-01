Why Robert Is World’s Most Terrifying Haunted Doll

Robert the doll is known to be the world’s most terrifying haunted doll. The doll has been a resident at the Fort East Martello Museum in Key West, Florida since 1994. The doll is a little boy suited up as a sailor. His careworn face is only vaguely human. He has a nub of a nose which looks like a pinhole and black beady eyes. Clasped in his lap he’s holding his own toy. Many people have also agreed that Robert has caused car accidents, broken bones, job loss and divorce.

The 118-year-old doll was a birthday gift to Robert Eugene Otto from his grandfather, who brought the doll during a trip to Germany. Robert, also known as Gene, loved the doll so much that he named it after himself. He even builds the doll in his own room in the attic fully furnished and even got him a teddy bear. Gene’s relationship with Robert continued into adulthood.

Cori Convertito, the curator of the museum, has shared that people would term it as an unhealthy relationship with the doll. “He brought it everywhere, he talked about it in the first person as if he weren’t a doll, he was Robert. As in he is alive entity,” she added.

It is also said that Gene used to blame mishaps on the doll. Even people noticed the doll would appear and reappear and they avoided the house. After the death of Gene in 1974, the house was bought by Myrtle Reuter who also became Robert’s new caretaker.

Visitors to the house heard footsteps in the attic and giggling sounds. Some claimed Robert’s expression changed when some bad-mouthed Gene was in his presence. Later, she donated the doll to the museum. Since Robert arrived, visitors have flocked to the museum to get a look at the mischievous toy. The doll has appeared on a TV show, was inspired by a horror movie, and has his own Wikipedia and social media account.

Convertito also talked about whether the doll was haunted or not. “I don’t know. I really don’t. I’ve never had a bad experience with him. I’ve never felt uncomfortable. It’s always been a very basic relationship and I have a job to do and I go and do it,” she added.

Interestingly, the museum traced Robert’s origins to the Steiff Company. It is the same toy maker that first manufactured a Teddy Bear in honour of Theodore Roosevelt. Initially, the doll was never intended to be sold as a toy but was fabricated for a window display of clowns or jesters.

