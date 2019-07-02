Why Scientists Who Created First Ever AI Simulation of the Universe Have Been Left Speechless

A team of researchers have built an AI project under a project called the 'Deep Density Displacement Model' or D3M, that generates highly accurate, fast, and complex 3D simulations of the universe. In fact, it is so efficient that it has even left the creators of the project in shock.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sees their AI being run simulations in just a few milliseconds, compared to other "fast AI simulation” simulations that take several minutes to complete. It is also much more accurate than its predecessors.

In fact the Deep Density Displacement Model or D3M is so accurate that it has left co-author Shirley Ho and her team in shock.

With D3M, what shocked the researchers the most didn’t lie in the fact that it was accurate but the fact that it was able to simulate the universe even when certain parameters were modified.

They found that the model accurately generated a simulation of the universe with certain parameters tweaked, even though it never received training data on those parameter changes.

Ho said, "It's like teaching image recognition software with lots of pictures of cats and dogs, but then it's able to recognize elephants," adding, "Nobody knows how it does this, and it's a great mystery to be solved."

With D3M being able to handle 'parameter variations' easily makes researchers want to further explore innovation on artificial intelligence and machine learning.