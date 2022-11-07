CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Buzz » Why Shirt Cuffs Have 2 Buttons And Not Just One
1-MIN READ

Why Shirt Cuffs Have 2 Buttons And Not Just One

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 13:12 IST

Delhi, India

Secondly, the buttons allow for an even amount of shirt cuff to be shown on both arms so one can always look smart.

Secondly, the buttons allow for an even amount of shirt cuff to be shown on both arms so one can always look smart.

Two buttons on the shirt sleeves allow an even amount of shirt cuff to be shown on both of the arms so that one can always look smart.

You all must have noticed that there are two buttons on the cuff of almost every shirt. But do you know the reason why shirts have two buttons? There’s a concrete reason for it, let’s find out.

Stylist Joe, who runs the account @joe_x_style on Tiktok, has answered this question. He said, “Have you ever wondered why shirts have two buttons and only one buttonhole on their sleeves?” Answering this, he said, “This is not given for spare or decorative purposes. There is a reason behind this.”

Top showsha video

Showing the buttons in a video, he said that anyone who is right-handed, always wants to do the tightest button on their right hand, and on the non-dominant arm, they want to opt for the looser button and vice versa. Because people always wear their watch on their less dominant arm.

Secondly, the buttons allow for an even amount of shirt cuff to be shown on both arms so one can always look smart.

People were surprised after watching this video, and immediately started explaining what they earlier thought was the reason for having two buttons on the shirts. One of the users commented, “I thought they were made for people with different wrist sizes lol.” While another one said, “Always thought it was a spare.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 07, 2022, 13:12 IST
last updated:November 07, 2022, 13:12 IST