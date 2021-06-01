'Why So Much Homework, Modi Saab?': 6-Year-old Kashmiri Girl Complains to Indian PM in Viral Video

As the second wave of the pandemic is slowly plateauing, most of India’s schoolchildren have realized they have to continue attending online school via Zoom and Google Meet, for the second year in a row. As the classes go virtual, students have been finding learning very different from what in-person learning was, and some are finding the homework assigned in these online classes even more. A video of a 6-year-old Kashmiri girl which is going viral is an example of just that. A video of a young Kashmiri girl complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the burden of homework and classes on school kids has gone viral on social media.

In the video, which had over 440,000 views, the student introduces herself as a six-year-old girl. She talks about the burden of classes and homework on a student of her age, and compares it to that of senior students. She tells the PM to give more homework to students in class “7-10" and not her. She then goes on to tell the PM that she attends back-to-back classes from 10 am to 2 pm which adds to the pile of homework, and leaves no time for her at all.

Modi saab ko is baat par zaroor gaur farmana chahiye😂 pic.twitter.com/uFjvFGUisI— Namrata Wakhloo (@NamrataWakhloo) May 29, 2021

Following the girl’s video going viral, the J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, also noticed it. He replied to the tweet, saying “Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss."

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

At the moment, most schools in India is still continuing online classes, with board exams having an uncertain future as educational institutes remain closed.

