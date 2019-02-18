English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Why So Serious? Artist Makes Eminem Finally 'Smile' and the Results are Truly Horrifying
Eminem has, over the years, built a reputation for giving the music industry 'serious' and 'angry' songs. But for now, the Rap God is grinning away to glory.
Image posted by Mike Brown / Facebook.
Here's a fun game for all you Marshall Mathers fans out there. Simply Google "Eminem" and scroll through the images that the search engine throws back at you.
See a pattern?
Eminem, who has tapped onto various subjects ranging from his upbringing, relationships to societal issues and addiction, all through spitting out angry lyrics, in a career spanning over two decades, doesn't like to smile much.
However, this was to change when artist Mike Brown took it upon himself to make the Rap god smile for once and give us a glimpse of a creepily-grinning Eminem.
Brown, who has turned a smiley Ellen DeGeneres into a straight-faced Ellen and made Nirvana look much happier in their band posters, photoshopped Eminem's pics this time around, and the results are truly horrifying.
Don't believe us? Take a look:
Photo credits: Mike Brown
Wait, there's more.
If you aren't into hip-hop, artist Brown has you covered.
Ummm.
Ellen in a bad mood? Even scarier.
And if, for some reason, you ever wanted to see a shaved Post Malone, there's this.
