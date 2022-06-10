Why Some People Always Feel Like Urinating The Moment They Enter Swimming Pool

There are so many things in the world that we experience but have no idea why they happen. These are quite normal, but most people do not know the logic behind them. People do not even try to find out the reason. One such situation is when a person enters the swimming pool. Not just a swimming pool, any water body for that matter. It is an embarrassing situation but a very common one.

Often people feel like urinating when they go inside the swimming pool. For this reason, people are requested to use the bathroom before going inside the pool. But often people ignore the instructions and urinate in the water itself.

To stop such people, the management has a special trick up its sleeve. They put a chemical inside the water which changes its colour as soon as someone tries to urinate. But do you know why a person gets an urge to pee in the pool?

The special functions of the body are responsible for the urge to pee. In fact, when a person’s body remains in the water for a long time, the cold water creates pressure in our bladder. Due to this the urinary system is activated, making you feel the urge to pee as soon as you step into the pool.

To confirm this, Canadian researchers conducted a survey and concluded that cold water creates pressure on the bladder, thereby leading us to feel like we want to pee. Apart from this, the quantity of water was compared before and after people went into the pool. The difference confirmed that people do pee in the pool.

People should always urinate before going into the water to keep the pool hygienic. Urine contains many types of chemicals, which together with harmful bacteria can have bad effects on your skin. Therefore, people should avoid peeing in the pool.

Instead, use the washroom before you step into the pool to make sure your bladder is empty. This will not cause the cold water to have any effect on the bladder and you won’t feel an urge to pee.

