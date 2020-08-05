BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Why 'Tamil Pride Ravana' is Trending on the Day of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

News18 image.

News18 image.

The emergence of 'Tamil Arasan Ravanan' trend quickly got embroiled in the question over the identity of Ravanan itself, with some claiming him Shaivites, while others pointing to the Sinhalas celebrating him as an ethnic God, while others postulated him as Brahmin.

Poornima Murali
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Share this:

Just around the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi set foot in Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for the new Ram temple, the beginnings of a fiery debate around the identity of Lord Ram’s arch rival, Ravanan, was taking root on Tamil Twitter.

Social media circles were abuzz after the trend "Tamil Arasan Ravanan" began to emerge.

It is not unusual for a cohort of Twitter handles promoting anti-Modi opinion to reach trend-levels – it has happened on numerous occasions when the Prime Minister visited the state.

On Wednesday morning, the emergence of such a trend quickly got embroiled in the question over the identity of Ravanan itself, with some claiming him Shaivites, while others pointing to the Sinhalas celebrating him as an ethnic God, while others postulated him as Brahmin.

Within no time, Tamil Twitter was in a bind over Ram’s arch-rival on a day the BJP-led Centre celebrated a "historic" success of what has been a "500-year struggle," according to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Take a look at chaotic opinion-making in Tamil Twitter land:

Tamil Nadu’s social media circles have been severely polarised grounds of late, with right-wingers, now rising in volume, continuously taking on those espousing the Dravidian cause.

Next Story
Loading