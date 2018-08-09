Why TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad Went to Parliament Dressed as Adolf Hitler



TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad is today dressed up as Adolf Hitler during protest in Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. He had earlier also dressed up as a school boy, Narad muni and others. pic.twitter.com/pHKcSZpPv0

— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018



Apart from drama in Parliament for special status for Andra Pradesh, actor & director Naramalli Sivaprasad, who is also TDP MP, dress up as various characters to protests. Rama, Narad Muni, Satya Sai, Magician & yesterday he dressed up as Hitler. He is just having fun. pic.twitter.com/tNiGjXKybt



— AnileshMahajanاَنليش (@anileshmahajan) August 9, 2018





TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad deserves a special award for protest costume. He demands a special status for Andhra. pic.twitter.com/nzGDuMUj90

— Kamlesh Singh | Bana de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) March 14, 2018



why don't this joker find a job for him in tollywood rather than wearing different costumes each day.



— Basavaraj (@basu_raj001) August 9, 2018





With what achievements do these MPs go to public demanding another term for themselves?

— SMARTASS (@naveenkg05) August 9, 2018



Siva Prasad being a drama artist exhibiting all his dress which he used for various roles during his drama days. Please someone tell him that this is parliament not Amaravati guest house.



— Sagar (@Sagar4BJP) August 9, 2018



Most children like to play dress up for fancy dress competitions in school. Some even carry on the tradition in college. But Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad’s love for the costume is probably unparalleled.The TDP leader has on several occasions worn costumes to Parliament sessions. This time, the MP created quite a stir after he appeared for Parliament dressed as none other than Adolf Hitler.This is the first time that the MP and former actor has dressed up as a foreign dignitary, albeit one who has been credited with the killing of at least 17 million people in Germany including the ethnic cleansing of over 6 million Jews.Previously, the MP who is known for making political statements against the ruling BJP government, through his costumes, has shown up in various avatars. The leader often impersonates real and mythological characters such as BR Ambedkar, Sai Baba, Narad Muni and more recently Lord Krishna, in a bid to raise his party’s demand in Parliament.The Andhra Pradesh MP has also been seen in a dacoit’s garb, in the garb of a folk singer and he even attended a Budget session once dressed as a schoolboy.The MP had reportedly said at the time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the ‘bad boy’ of the class. Andhra has been seeking Special Category Status for itself.In March, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led TDP quit the NDA alliance over the Centre’s alleged delay in fulfilling the promise of granting SCS to the state.The party also led a no-confidence motion against the BJP led NDA government in July. The TDP leader’s costumes are reportedly a way for him to lodge protest against the government for not granting the state special status. However, the thespian in Sivaprasad failed to impress Twitterverse.