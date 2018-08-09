GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad Went to Parliament Dressed as Adolf Hitler

Cosplay continues.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 6:15 PM IST
Most children like to play dress up for fancy dress competitions in school. Some even carry on the tradition in college. But Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad’s love for the costume is probably unparalleled.

The TDP leader has on several occasions worn costumes to Parliament sessions. This time, the MP created quite a stir after he appeared for Parliament dressed as none other than Adolf Hitler.

This is the first time that the MP and former actor has dressed up as a foreign dignitary, albeit one who has been credited with the killing of at least 17 million people in Germany including the ethnic cleansing of over 6 million Jews.

Previously, the MP who is known for making political statements against the ruling BJP government, through his costumes, has shown up in various avatars. The leader often impersonates real and mythological characters such as BR Ambedkar, Sai Baba, Narad Muni and more recently Lord Krishna, in a bid to raise his party’s demand in Parliament.

The Andhra Pradesh MP has also been seen in a dacoit’s garb, in the garb of a folk singer and he even attended a Budget session once dressed as a schoolboy.





The MP had reportedly said at the time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the ‘bad boy’ of the class. Andhra has been seeking Special Category Status for itself.

In March, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led TDP quit the NDA alliance over the Centre’s alleged delay in fulfilling the promise of granting SCS to the state.

The party also led a no-confidence motion against the BJP led NDA government in July. The TDP leader’s costumes are reportedly a way for him to lodge protest against the government for not granting the state special status. However, the thespian in Sivaprasad failed to impress Twitterverse.









