'Why That Tight Costume?' Marvel's Sexualised Niqab Superhero Gets an Appropriate Makeover



y'know.

I love comics. I do, I really do. but wow y'all. who signed off on this Dust art. who looked at a niqabi character and still gave her the latex costume treatment. I'm laughing so damn hard oh my god. pic.twitter.com/nyk4CYbAlE

— Sara Alfageeh (@TheFoofinator) August 26, 2018



I love when the fabric is loose and flowy but somehow- tits



— Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) August 26, 2018





THAT IS NOT HOW CLOTHING WORKS. PEOPLE NEED TO STOP USING NAKED LADIES FOR REFERENCE!

— Jeffery J. Manley (@manleycomics) August 26, 2018



ARTIST: so I made this strong female Muslim X-character…

SALES DIR: how do we tell she’s female?

ARTIST: the niqab?

SD: …maybe?

ARTIST: look at the eyes

SD: …more female?

ARTIST: [pause] …you need boobs for core market

SD: yup

ARTIST: *headdesk*



— Miss Emily Phoenix (@MsEmilyPhoenix) August 26, 2018





I mean, I honestly think a lot of people need to look at boobs more to see how they work

— Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) August 26, 2018



Vacuum sealed Niqab, because why not I guess

— Shubbabang (@Shubbabang) August 26, 2018



Poor thing. How can she breath under this tight abaya?😹😹😹😹

— Anile (@Anilelicious) August 28, 2018



I've hated the way Sooraya Qadir's costume has been drawn since her introduction in 2002. Its style does have no Afghani inspiration and it's usually cut so resemble a wet T Shirt contestant. It's disrespectful to her ethnic background and the abuse survivor she represents.



— D. Illing (@zeichenleere) August 26, 2018





It’s so funny cuz you just know that was a dude. No female artist would ever pretend that’s how boobs work. At least hopefully not.

— Aggressive Bisexual (@Julie_Kav) August 27, 2018



completely missed the point of a niqab thanks



— anoosha syed (@foxville_art) August 26, 2018





If you want something done right dO IT YOURSELF.

Here are some Dust redesigns, fueled by bitterness and a deep love of street fashion. pic.twitter.com/OwVEdfxJgL

— Sara Alfageeh (@TheFoofinator) August 27, 2018



THESE ARE FANTASTIC IM CRYING/DYING



— آيمي روكو (@AmyRoko) August 27, 2018





stop I can’t

I want to dress like this now pic.twitter.com/5Ca1kpYQUx

— آيمي روكو (@AmyRoko) August 27, 2018



YES YES YES



— Anka (@kristaferanka) August 27, 2018





How come all of them look amazing??!?

— picolo (@_gabrielpicolo) August 27, 2018



The attitude in her eyes is everything omg



— Souha Al-Samkari 🌻 (@sousourocket) August 27, 2018





SarA....uR GONNA KILL ME these r sOO cool !!

— Nabigal-Nayagam Haider Ali (@ab_varaham) August 27, 2018



This is so dope.



— Zac Thompson (@ZacBeThompson) August 27, 2018





Oh shit this is great. Love the yellows. It's a real shame a lot of artists have NO idea how to do fashion.

— Tríona Tree Farrell (@Treestumped) August 27, 2018



@Marvel hire her for a new Dust series.



— Big Mike Energy (@MjolnirMK86) August 27, 2018





That's some morning double shot niqabi swag

— Neha Prakash (@umm_summi) August 27, 2018