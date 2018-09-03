GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

'Why That Tight Costume?' Marvel's Sexualised Niqab Superhero Gets an Appropriate Makeover

After pointing out Marvel for portraying a female superhero in a sexualised outfit, a girl decided to fix the problem herself.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 1:55 PM IST
'Why That Tight Costume?' Marvel's Sexualised Niqab Superhero Gets an Appropriate Makeover
(Image: Twitter/@TheFoofinator)
New X-Men #133 released in December 2002 marked the first appearance of female superhero Dust. With an origin based in an “unrevealed location in western Afghanistan”, Sooraya Qadir or Dust was rescued from slavery by Wolverine. Characters in the comic book series often refer to Dust's outfit as a burqa. Although, Dust wears an abaya with a niqab covering her face. It wasn’t until X-Men Vol. 2 #42 that her fellow crime-fighters learned about the specifics.

Marvel, at the receiving end of endless criticism for the poorly-researched superhero, was pointed out for the sexualisation of Dust’s avatar.

While “It is a business decision” may be the comic book makers best defense, many women like Shreya Arora have been taking to social media to call out the existing sexism in the comic book universe, often taking matters into their own hands and fixing the problem.

Sara Alfageeh, too, decided to call out the sexualisation of Dust on Twitter.

Several other users pointed out that comic-book makers had an unhealthy obsession with accentuating female breasts.



































But Sara did not stop just there. She needed a fix and with no alternatives left, she simply decided to fix Dust's sexualised outfit.

And Twitter was erupting in jubilation, commending Sara's efforts and even asking Marvel to take some notes.





























