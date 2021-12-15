Why There is Number 57 on The Neck of Heinz Tomato Sauce Bottle

People get to learn something new every day because of social media, and these days many are sharing pictures of Heinz Tomato Sauce bottles on the Internet. People are highlighting only one thing — the number 57 on the neck of the container. So do you know the reason behind the number or why it has been printed on the neck of the bottle?

When it comes to sauce, Heinz is among the popular brands. Earlier, people had a lot of misconceptions about the number on the bottle. They even thought that the number probably denoted Heinz products. But now the real reason for the number has been found, as The Mirror has reported.

As per Heinz, if you exert pressure on the exact spot where the number is, the sauce comes out of the bottle easily.

If the sauce is not coming out of the bottle, you have to exert a little extra pressure on the number 67, Heinz revealed on the trivia section of its website. The company wrote that if you want to take the sauce out of the bottle at super speed, tap on number 57.

Not long ago, people didn’t know the purpose of the small pocket on the jeans. People thought it was meant to keep coins. However, now they know that it was made to keep a small watch.

