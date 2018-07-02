GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why These Buses in Kerala Are Painted with Posters of Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa

Zoya Mateen |

Updated:July 2, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
Souce: Twitter
India has a longstanding tradition of flaunting colorful vehicles, and of course the epic messages behind trucks/buses are unmissable.

Detailed paintings of Bollywood stars, colorful landscapes, complex mandala patterns and religious iconography are some of the most common sightings on Indian buses and trucks..

However, this particular travel services in Trivandrum seem to have taken their love for such things too far.

Photos of some of these Kerala buses have spread like wildflower on the Twitterverse – leaving mostly everyone laughing their socks off in amazement.

You're probably wondering why.

It is because these particular buses have been elaborately adorned with beautiful painted posters of, well, porn stars!

These images pasted on one of the bus of Chikkoos Tours and Travels was posted on Twitter by someone, who most obviously couldn't contain his excitement and shock on seeing them.

But turns out, Chikkoo Tours and Travels are pretty serious about this. They not only have such elaborately (and outlandishly) painted buses, but they also boast some insane DJ sound systems and laser lighting installed inside these vehicles. "We usually provide our services to young adults and college kids who prefer to take graphic buses on trips. So we try to make the buses into something they'd enjoy," one of the operators at Chikkoo Travels told News18.com.

Some other buses on the series have characters from Bahubali and Avengers (Gimora and Dr. Strange TOO) painted on them. The travel company has a collection of 5 such luxury buses, completely equipped with surround sound systems and woofers and these buses work as mobile party hubs.

"The cost for one bus is about 4-5 lakhs and now we have 8 of such buses," Chikkoo Travellers said.

The graphics and the paintings are done by Recheesh, a local artist of the community. Chikkoo tours and travels also has a YouTube channel, where they post videos of all the bus services they run.

People on twitter, however, can't get enough the photograph of the bus with Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa painted on it. Many remarked they had not seen such buses anywhere else. It even managed to get a reaction from Brazzers star Keiran Lee. 























Also Watch

