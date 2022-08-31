Why This 50-Year-Old Woman Is Known As A Little Princess Of Anfu Road

Playing dress-up has always been our favourite thing when we were kids, right? But what if we told you that it was not only for kids, not at least for the one woman we are going to talk about?

A picture of a 50-year-old woman, dressed up as a cute little princess wearing a ruffled frock on the streets of Shanghai in China, has surfaced. The locals call her Little Princess of Anfu Road.

Some consider it refreshing and while others call it mentally unstable. Although it does not matter to her, as she prefers wearing a new dress every single time she steps out of her house.

According to some local newspapers, the woman is facing serious health issues. The treatment was so strong that she dealt with a lot of hair fall and gained weight. Along with this, she also started dealing with wrinkles. Despite so much, the woman did not give up her spirit.

She began dressing up like a kid as she wanted to live her childhood. She walks out with utmost confidence and her collection is so great that she never repeats her outfit. After her story went viral, people are wishing for her to get well soon.

