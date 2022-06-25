Why This Crying Boy is The Most Cursed Painting in The World

A painting of a crying boy is famous in the United Kingdom not because it gives other paintings a run for their money but because it is cursed. It is said that the painting was made by the Italian painter Giovanni Bargolin. However, reports also say that there’s no such painter in Italy. There are many rumours that the painting was made by French artist Bruno Amedeo.

The painting depicts an innocent little child with tears falling from his eyes. At first, it may seem that the painter had the idea to paint an image of a crying child for food or water. It is said that whosoever keeps the painting in their home, the crying child brings destruction.

Not just that, it’s also said that the painting has taken more than a thousand lives. No one knows when the painting was painted but some say that more than fifty thousand copies were sold when the painting first came to the market.

Once the story of the cursed painting of a crying boy spread like a wildfire, nobody bought it again. Some even say that after the painting is hung on the walls, people start losing their relatives and death occurs in the family or among dear ones.

There’s another rumour that the studio where the painting was made was also gutted by fire.

