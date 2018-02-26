Why This Indian Woman In Canada Is Celebrating Trudeau's 'Manyavar' Look

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was on a visit to India to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries made headlines in India mostly for his over-the-top choice of clothing.Initially smitten by glittery sherwanis, Trudeau was then widely criticised on social media for being "too choreographed" and his exaggerated traditional Indian attires reminded people of Manyavar commercials.Amidst all the flak that Trudeau faced, not everyone was unimpressed.In a heartfelt post, Facebook user Kuljeet Kaila expressed how Trudeau and his family's desi avatar gave her a sense of joy.Growing up in an area largely influenced by the racist, ultra-conservative organization-- Klu Klux Klan (KKK), she describes how her parents were not allowed to step out in their traditional clothing when they migrated to Canada 40 years ago.While the Sikhs in Canada now enjoy a very comfortable lifestyle and are an integral part of their economy as well as the political scenario with Jagmeet Singh leading Canada’s left-leaning New Democrats, life hasn't always been a bed of roses for the Sikhs in Canada.Photo credits: PTIIn the early 1900s, due to the stringent immigration laws of the country, the non-whites migrating to Canada were unable to bring their families along with them, and in certain cases were themselves sent back.It was only in the year 1947 when the Sikhs gained voting rights. However, they still had to confine their religious beliefs to their respective homes as they had to cut off their hair and give up on their religious clothing to be able to secure jobs and to avoid racial slurs and violence.Now that this is all in the past, read how Kuljeet Kaila's parents were left teary-eyed after seeing Trudeau's photographs.