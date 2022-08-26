Why This New York Feminist Won't Call Her Partner Husband After Marriage

Audra Fitzgerald, a New York-based feminist, has refused to call her long-time boyfriend husband after marriage. According to a report published in the New York Post, she made this declaration in a Tik-Tok video. In the video, she called the word husband sexist. Audra believes that the word husband means master and controller of the house. She would like to use the word wer, which means her partner.

However, Audra’s decision has been met with criticism, mostly from men. They bombarded her Tik Tok’s comment section with a lot of misogynistic comments. Audra was called ridiculous, exhausting and incredibly sad. A user wrote that people will always find something to get offended about. Another user passed a negative remark. This person took a dig at the usage of word wer and said, “Is it really that deep?”. A third said, “You must have fun at parties”!

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

To make things worse, they even called her husband Andrew a wife. Despite facing such trolling, Andrew stood like a pillar of support with her. After eight years of dating, he strongly supports her viewpoint.

Audra, though, feels surprised that this video has gone viral. Still, she feels happy that people will now become aware of the word’s patriarchal etymology. For those who don’t know, etymology means the chronological account of a word’s development.

Audra feels that she uses words according to the damage they are causing to society. She thinks that the word husband is not causing much damage to society. Still, she wants people to be aware of how patriarchy originated.

Not only husband but there are also other words Audra finds quite problematic. She hates words like b**** and p****. Audra feels that such words are insulting to women. She feels that there are a lot of words equally damaging for men as well. Grow a pair, man up and sissy are some words Audra finds quite problematic and refuses to use.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here