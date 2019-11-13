Why This Old Protest Song by a JNU Student is Going Viral Now

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been protesting against the university administration's decision to impose a drastic 300 percent hike in the fees for the past few weeks. According to the Students' Union at JNU, this decision was taken without consulting student representatives.

The Union also revealed how the fee hike would convert JNU into an "elite" institution, thereby discouraging students from economically marginalised communities from taking admission. After weeks of intense protest, JNU has ordered a partial rollback of the hostel fee hike.

Over the last few days, visuals of students taking to the street to make their voice heard and social media posts screaming unity and solidarity with the cause have bombarded our feed. Irrespective of how you may feel about the issue of fee hike, one cannot deny that there is something immensely powerful about hundreds of students going up in arms for the same cause - a cause that they hold so dear.

An old protest song written by a JNU student, Sylvie, has been going viral as part of the protest. The student in question had written and composed the song in 2016, during the student movement in JNU which challenged the arrest of then student Union president, Kanhaiya Kumar, who had been accused of sedition. #StandWithJNU was the call of the hour and Sylvie had shown her solidarity with the cause with a song which reflected the soul of the movement and the power of students' protests.

"If they shackle us down, we raise our voice

Cause democracy is an everyday choice.

If they beat us up and they push us around

We stand only more firmly on our ground."

Did that give you goosebumps too?

The song also reiterates how students of JNU have always stood up for the downtrodden, the poor and deprived and the suppressed. It is astonishing how the song, composed three years ago, is still so relevant today.

"And the stones they throw at us*

We use to build new.

Cause we are JNU! We are JNU!"

Watch the video here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.