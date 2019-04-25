Why this Old Speech By Kumar Sangakkara is Going Viral After Sri Lanka Blasts
In the speech, Sangakkara tells the kids that "Sri Lanka, all of Sri Lanka" should celebrate as one. One can only hope, that as they grieve as one, they can rise up against all odds in unison too.
In the speech, Sangakkara tells the kids that "Sri Lanka, all of Sri Lanka" should celebrate as one. One can only hope, that as they grieve as one, they can rise up against all odds in unison too.
When an incident like this occurs, a country is shaken to its very core. But one can only hope that during such trying times, the entire nation can come together and rise in unison. That is precisely why this old video of Kumar Sangakkara is going viral in the aftermath of the attacks.
In the video, Sangakkara can be seen speaking at a school's athletic championship, addressing a bunch of children. In his iconic style, he tells them that Sri Lanka is a concoction of many parts - and that no one can exist in isolation. Repeatedly, in his speech, he calls for harmony and encourages the children to rise up and stand together.
"United we stand" is the motto of his speech.
He tells the kids that they have a responsibility to ensure such a feeling of harmony and universal brotherhood. Sangakkara probably did not even know that his speech, moving as it is, would be used in such a context, almost months after he visited the school.
But now, as you hear the speech, keeping in mind the wounds Sri Lanka is healing from, you're bound to get goosebumps. He says, "Together we can get through. Divided we have but little hope."
His speech is now viral on Twitter:
Inspiring and timely message to the next gen by GOAT 👏👏 #SANGAKKARA @KUMARSANGA2 #SRILANKA #SPREADLOVE ✌️ https://t.co/OGm1loJK59— Sivi Mahes (@TM_Sivi) April 23, 2019
Here is the great Kumar Sangakarra teaching unity & religious harmony to the young school children of #srilanka.— Nafees Ur Rehman (@NafeesRehmanDr) April 21, 2019
Everyone should take a lesson and spread his message - something Sri Lankans needs more than ever in this hour of grief.
Prayers & thoughts Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/Hebx7Y2lbu
What a wonderful message from @KumarSanga2 . Sadly, many of our Indian cricketers have neither his good sense nor courage. Please watch this video. https://t.co/BcSwGV3Zfz— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) April 22, 2019
Great cricketer kumar sangakkara's word's— MOHAMMED UMAIR (@Umair15959259) April 23, 2019
Prayers & thoughts Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/r2TN4rt4mj https://t.co/MJEsWtjSZB
My condolences with all the people who lost their lives during terrorist attack in Sri Lanka!— Saksham Sharma (@sakshamsharmaIN) April 23, 2019
Amazing message by an ex Srilankan Captain Kumar Sangakkara to the youths of the nation.#SriLankaAttacks #srilanka #SriLankaTerrorAttack #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/B6GKDBrWJl
After the blasts, Sangakkara had tweeted a heartfelt message:
I am shocked and saddened by these despicable acts of barbarism.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 21, 2019
My heart breaks for the victims and all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. I would like to extend my love and… https://t.co/BkZWiXDz2e
In the speech, Sangakkara tells the kids that "Sri Lanka, all of Sri Lanka" should celebrate as one. One can only hope, that as they grieve as one, they can rise up against all odds in unison too.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | AB de Villiers Is a Superstar, Had the Best Seat in The House: Stoinis
- IPL Match Comes to a Halt After Umpire Forgets Ball in His Pants
- War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
- Mangaluru Man Uses Reflective Collars to Save Stray Dogs from Speedy Vehicles
- After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting TV Subscription Guidelines
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s