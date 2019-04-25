Take the pledge to vote

Why this Old Speech By Kumar Sangakkara is Going Viral After Sri Lanka Blasts

In the speech, Sangakkara tells the kids that "Sri Lanka, all of Sri Lanka" should celebrate as one. One can only hope, that as they grieve as one, they can rise up against all odds in unison too.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
On Easter Sunday, Sri Lanka saw one of the most devastating terror attacks the world has seen in recent times. A country that was already healing from the scars left behind by the civil war a decade ago was pushed to the ground again, as over 350 people lost their lives in the blasts.

When an incident like this occurs, a country is shaken to its very core. But one can only hope that during such trying times, the entire nation can come together and rise in unison. That is precisely why this old video of Kumar Sangakkara is going viral in the aftermath of the attacks.

In the video, Sangakkara can be seen speaking at a school's athletic championship, addressing a bunch of children. In his iconic style, he tells them that Sri Lanka is a concoction of many parts - and that no one can exist in isolation. Repeatedly, in his speech, he calls for harmony and encourages the children to rise up and stand together.

"United we stand" is the motto of his speech.

He tells the kids that they have a responsibility to ensure such a feeling of harmony and universal brotherhood. Sangakkara probably did not even know that his speech, moving as it is, would be used in such a context, almost months after he visited the school.

But now, as you hear the speech, keeping in mind the wounds Sri Lanka is healing from, you're bound to get goosebumps. He says, "Together we can get through. Divided we have but little hope."

His speech is now viral on Twitter:
















After the blasts, Sangakkara had tweeted a heartfelt message:




In the speech, Sangakkara tells the kids that "Sri Lanka, all of Sri Lanka" should celebrate as one. One can only hope, that as they grieve as one, they can rise up against all odds in unison too.

Watch the video here:

