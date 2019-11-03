Why This Picturesque Italian Town is Giving Away Houses for Free

Cammarata, a quaint little Italian town, is now offering free houses to attract new residents. The trend follows several other towns in Italy who have had to turn to sell homes for just over USD 1 in order to restore their dying communities.

Apart from Cammarata, towns of Zungoli and Sambuca too recently launched a similar scheme.

However, unlike the others, the Sicilian town has taken the scheme to whole another level by giving away houses absolutely free.

Speaking to CNN Travel, mayor Vincenzo Giambrone said that he could not stand to see the beautiful old historic town turn into a ruin. He added that owners are oblivious to the damage they cause when they ditch their homes and refuse to restyle the ancient structures. According to Giambrone, such acts leave, "a deep scar on the townscape with the risk of dangerous collapses."

Giambrone revealed that there are roughly a dozen stone buildings available and more will be made available shortly.

However, there are obviously a set of terms and conditions for the free home schemes offered by Cammarata.

For starters, buyers must promise to renovate the property within three years from the day of purchase. Buyers need to make a deposit of USD 4,300. The owner will refund the deposit once the renovation work is completed.

According to the mayor, young couples with children will receive priority and couples who have a baby after they have moved there will even be given 1,000 euros bonus.

Cammarata, which is situated at an elevation of around 1,000 meters about 60 kilometers southeast of Palermo, was founded by the Byzantine Greeks.

Once a bustling place, Giambrone revealed that it has lost a large number of its citizens of the years.

