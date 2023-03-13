It seldom happens that a prisoner on death row seeks help from a celebrity. A man named Jeffery Lee Wood did not think twice before reaching out to socialite Kim Kardashian. He was convicted in a case of robbery and murder in 1998. Jeffery has spent more than 24 years on death row in the Polunsky Unit prison in Livingston, Texas and has already had his execution scheduled twice.

Now, Jeff needs Kim Kardashian’s help, as he knows that she has tried to help other death row inmates as well. He hasn’t heard back from her yet.

Talking to the Daily Star, Jeffery revealed his daily routine, saying that he often faces a 24-hour lockdown. When he doesn’t, he gets breakfast between 1-3 am, goes to sleep at 4 am and then gets up at 6 am for a two-hour ‘recreation’, “which is basically sitting in separate cages outside."

He said that he and his fellow prisoners sang “Amazing grace” together when their last inmate was taken to the death chamber. Jeffery remains adamant about the fact that he doesn’t deserve the same fate. He admits to being in discussion with a group of men to rob a Texaco convenience in 1996 but says he has never murdered anyone.

Jeffery said that the convenience store robbery was planned with his friend Danny Reneau and another man, Bill Bunker. He had spoken to store worker Kriss Lee Keeran about staging a robbery and splitting the profit. Before the robbery was executed, Kriss and Jeffery backed out.

On January 2, 1996, Danny went ahead with it and walked into the store, demanding the contents of the safe, a sum of $11,350 (Rs 16.89 lakh). Jeffery was threatened by Danny that his girlfriend and daughter would be shot. Kriss was then murdered by Danny. This made Jeffery an accessory to Kriss’s murder under Texas law. After being imprisoned, Jeffery was scheduled for execution twice, once on August 21, 2008, and then on August 24, 2016, but both executions were cancelled.

Kim Kardashian, a well-known TV personality, is pursuing law currently. She passed the baby bar law exam in 2021, a moment that was documented in the season finale of her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

