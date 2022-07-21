Why This UK Woman Was Forced to Pull Out 13 of Her Teeth

A woman living in Suffolk, England, is making a lot of headlines on social media after she shared a picture of her teeth held in her hand. She has got Chronic Gum Disease and ended up wiggling. The woman wanted to get her treatment done by a local dentist, but there was no local dentist in the nearby location.

This woman could not find any dentist within her budget and finally, she decided to pull out her teeth with her hand. With thirteen teeth already out, she tries not to laugh in front of people.

Daniel said that she took this decision due to the lack of a dental clinic nearby. The local dentist clinic nearest to her house was closed seven years ago. After this, they have to go a long way on any kind of dental issue. These clinics are also so expensive. All these situations made her pull out all her teeth to save money and time.

Daniel had a problem with swelling gums and later it turned into an infection. Now, her gums are so bad that very few of her teeth are left. Even after thirteen teeth have been extracted, around nine more are still wiggling. She has to take pain killers daily so that she can go to work.

