Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Why Thousands Performed Egg-Balancing Test in Asia During Solar Eclipse 2019

A popular theory is that an egg will balance itself on its narrower side during a solar eclipse due to increased gravity.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Why Thousands Performed Egg-Balancing Test in Asia During Solar Eclipse 2019
A popular theory is that an egg will balance itself on its narrower side during a solar eclipse due to increased gravity.

A popular theory is that an egg will balance itself on its narrower side during a solar eclipse due to increased gravity. This theory has been debunked by scientists but that didn’t stop people across Asia from trying it out on Thursday, when the region witnessed a solar eclipse.

Social media saw a deluge of videos where people tried to get eggs balance on surfaces like gravel, a window pane. Some users did taste success.

Hakeem Maarof of Malaysia, who filmed eggs standing on a stone pavement and on the road, said he was informed about the theory by a friend. "It’s more of an experiment for my kids," Hakeem told Reuters.

"I'm glad that I can watch it today #solareclipse2019. Where’s the fun, if you haven’t tried balancing the egg during the solar eclipse," a Twitter user shared a picture of 10 standing eggs.

Chong Hon Yew, a retired physicist of Malaysian Science University, said there is no scientific proof to back up the egg balancing theory. “You can do the same experiment tomorrow, before or after eclipse – it’s easy to do it. But it’s a fun trick to do while the eclipse is happening to engage young kids in science and astronomy," Chong told Reuters.

The annual solar eclipse was visible from many parts in Asia on Thursday. In India, the eclipse was visible from around 8:15 am on Thursday. It reached its peak around 9:30 am when the moon was completely in front of the sun forming a 'Ring of Fire' for approximately 3 minutes. The entire eclipse lasted for around two hours.

