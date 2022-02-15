Why Tractors, JCBs Have Smaller Front Wheels but Larger Ones in the Rear

Not long ago, a weird #JCBKiKhudayi dominated social media. You have probably seen folks on Twitter and Instagram posting photographs, videos, and memes of JCB carrying out work.

Aside from that, you have probably seen tractors at some point in your life. But can you think of one thing these two have in common? The similarity is that both have smaller front wheels, but significantly larger rear ones. Have you ever wondered why there’s a difference in the size of these wheels?

The smaller front and bigger rear tires serve different purposes. Tractors are used for a variety of tasks in the field. Tires of various sizes and shapes attempt to create proper contact with the surface. Heavy loads may be readily pushed and pulled by a farm truck. The tires also have an impact on the driving experience.

Why front tires are smaller?

You’ll be amazed to learn that the front two wheels of a tractor are only used to determine direction. These tires are bolted directly to the steering wheel. The driver turns the steering wheel in the direction he wishes to head, and the tractor follows. The larger rear tires are there to handle the weight.

The tractor has a lot of power because it has a diesel engine. In such a case, the back tires are usually made larger just to keep the vehicle balanced and to move heavier things easily. The second reason is that the back tire contributes to grip. Tractors are typically driven on muddy surfaces. Hence, the tractor’s balance is maintained only by the rear tires.

The benefit of having smaller front tires is that if the tractor is to be spun, a low roundness, or turning radius, must be set and small tires come to the rescue. If all four tires are large, turning it will be quite difficult. Because of the smaller front tires, the engine is lighter and consumes less oil. Similarly, all of these things apply to JCB.

