‘Why Traffic Jams?’: Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Dismisses Automobile Slowdown

This has been a bad week for Indian politicians. From making irresponsible comments about rape and lynchings to Nirmala Sitharaman's and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's "insensitive" comments on the rising price of onions.

And now yet another politician, Bharatiya Janata Party's Balia MP Virendra Singh Mast has gone viral for his inane comment on the country's economic slowdown, especially in the auto sector.

In a bizarre comparison, Singh addressed the Lok Sabha and claimed criticising the slowdown in the auto sector was just another way to "defame" the government. He further tried to support his point by trying to draw a parallel between plummeting auto sales to traffic jams on the streets.

"To defame the nation and government people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales then why are there traffic jams on the roads?" Mast asked in Lok Sabha.

A video of the same was tweeted by news agency ANI. Twitter wasted no time in slamming the neta's ignorance.

They have forgotten that there’s a sizeable population for whom onion is a staple food- as in, in rural poor households, they eat roti with onion and salt. The insensitive ministers are rubbing salt on their wounds- making a mockery of them with such obnoxious statements. #Onion https://t.co/aTOAt1L1fB — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) December 5, 2019

Dekh puri Road khali hai means Automobile sector hi khtm ho gya hai 😭 pic.twitter.com/duTqCZehRQ — Nikolas Tesla 2.0 (@Dr_Teslaa) December 5, 2019

Kya mast idea hai! (stolen from my friend) https://t.co/EQ9N0i06ea — Aunindyo Chakravarty #DesiDemocracy (@AunindyoC) December 5, 2019

One after the other, their remarks are hilarious.So basically traffic jam is a proof there is no slowdown in auto sector.Just like, the whole nation defecating means all are eating 😭https://t.co/stInlHCj6d — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) December 5, 2019

Can someone please tell the minister that traffic jam is due to abysmal infrastructure? How do these people get elected in the first place? — महेश (@IamMahesh0903) December 5, 2019

Nirmala: thr is slowdown in auto sector coz millionaire use ola , uber.Virendra Singh mast : if there is slowdown then why there is traffic jam?Nirmala: yaa right . Good answer. Plz take over finance ministry . I m not able to handle it.@TheDeshBhakt — Nitesh (@saveddemocracy) December 5, 2019

