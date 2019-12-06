Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

‘Why Traffic Jams?’: Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Denies Automobile Slowdown

In a bizarre comparison, Singh addressed the Lok Sabha and claimed criticising the slowdown in the auto sector was just another way to "defame" the government.

News18.com

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
'Why Traffic Jams?': Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Denies Automobile Slowdown
This has been a bad week for Indian politicians. From making irresponsible comments about rape and lynchings to Nirmala Sitharaman's and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's "insensitive" comments on the rising price of onions.

And now yet another politician, Bharatiya Janata Party's Balia MP Virendra Singh Mast has gone viral for his inane comment on the country's economic slowdown, especially in the auto sector.

In a bizarre comparison, Singh addressed the Lok Sabha and claimed criticising the slowdown in the auto sector was just another way to "defame" the government. He further tried to support his point by trying to draw a parallel between plummeting auto sales to traffic jams on the streets.

"To defame the nation and government people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales then why are there traffic jams on the roads?" Mast asked in Lok Sabha.

A video of the same was tweeted by news agency ANI. Twitter wasted no time in slamming the neta's ignorance.

