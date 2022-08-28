CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why Trans Allies on Twitter Don't Want You to Buy the New Harry Potter Game

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2022, 13:41 IST

International

People also expressed concern regarding the plotline of the game, which involves suppressing a goblin rebellion. (Credits: Twitter/@HogwartsLegacy)

Hogwarts Legacy offers an immersive experience with the player who starts out as a novice wizard exploring Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and other landmarks from the franchise.

A new Harry Potter video game called Hogwarts Legacy is set to release and is available to pre-order on Amazon now. The game offers an immersive experience with the player who starts out as a novice wizard exploring Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and other landmarks from the franchise, reports Variety. However, Twitter users have been urging people not to buy the game because of the Harry Potter novels’ creator JK Rowling’s transphobic views, which she has aired out time and again. In the process, she has also estranged countless people who grew up with the books.

People also expressed concern regarding the plotline of the game, which involves suppressing a goblin rebellion. Many people believe that the act of suppressing a goblin rebellion is racially-coded. Goblins and house elves, in the Harry Potter universe, are considered lesser creatures and treated as such. Moreover, fans believe that buying the game is not just a moral stance but that it would also have real-world ramifications, where transphobes might stand to gain.

There remains a section on the Internet which has been expressing support for the game, if not for JK Rowling’s transphobic views. Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10 next year.

first published:August 28, 2022, 13:41 IST
last updated:August 28, 2022, 13:41 IST