Why Trolling Priyanka Chopra for Blouse-Less Saree is a Symbol of Colonial Hangover
It can very well be said that the blouse was Britain's most powerful export to India, one that outlived the influence of the crown and turned into sanskar.
Credits: Priyanka Chopra | @glamouralertofficial / Instagram.
If we could give a word of advice to trolls, it would be: READ.
The latest obsession of Internet's women body police is Priyanka Chopra's no blouse show on a magazine cover. Well, India's unemployment rate has gone up from four percent to 7.6 in the last two years (Just saying). The Bollywood actor turned singer turned Hollywood star draped a golden saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani for a US magazine cover. The writing on the magazine cover is in bold: "It's getting hot". Chopra posted the photo on Instagram and said, "I love how I feel when I’m wearing one," calling saree "the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India".
All hell broke loose soon after. Instagrammers gathered to give Chopra some lessons on sanskar. "You look fabulous in saree but the way you are wearing is not related to our culture," wrote one user. "Kuch toh saram karo es desh ki," wrote another one. One user called her 'The uncultured Indian' and another one wrote "It is ok if you cannot make us proud! at least don't represent our culture in this dirty way! Shaeme on you!" Well, shame that he couldn't spell shame right.
Now while the word 'culture' featured many times on the comment section, it seems the 'gramers hardly knew of Indian culture otherwise surely they would have known that the blouse is a British import. At the same time when women in Bengal walked around without a blouse, European ladies laced themselves tight in corsets and dresses that covered them neck to toe. It may have turned into a symbol of sanskar, but the fact is that piece of clothing wasn't a part of Indian culture till a woman, Jnanadanandini Debi, popularised the idea of blouse just so that Indian women can enter clubs under the Raj.
View this post on Instagram
Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)
And it was all because Jnanadanandini Debi, the wife of Satyendranath Tagore, was refused entry to clubs run by the British in India, for covering her breasts with her saree alone. Just to gain entry to those clubs, she decided to don the blouse under the saree. She went around promoting the concept covering the breasts through the use of various fabrics that soon caught on and turned into a fashion.
Meanwhile, in Kerala, the covering of breasts was closely tied to caste, and lower caste women were forbidden from covering their breasts, until the Channar Revolt which granted them the right to do so.
In India, there were no written codes of conduct or any laws to define the clothes that should be worn. Whatever was convenient, became the attire. In fact, sculptures from the Maury and Sunga periods (about 300 BC) reveal that men and women alike wore rectangular pieces of fabric, one on the lower part of the body and one on the upper part-- and that was pretty much it. Sculptures from the Gupta period showed that it was pretty normal for women to go topless. No one would complain about culture being ruined.
It can very well be said that the blouse was Britain's most powerful export to India, one that outlived the influence of the crown and turned into sanskar.
Angrez chale gaye, par trolls chor gaye.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s