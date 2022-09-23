Why Turbine Ventilators Are Installed On Factory Rooftops

Factories and manufacturing units do not have the luxury of air conditioners. This creates a situation where a lot of heat stays trapped in the enclosed spaces where the manufacturing is carried out. What do you do to solve this problem? To cool down the interiors of a factory, turbine ventilators are installed on their roofs that suck the hot air out of the place and blow it out.

Warm air is lighter and moves upwards. But when warm air can’t escape, it starts to heat the space it is entrapped in and anyone who resides or works in that space starts to feel the discomfort. Turbine ventilators are placed on factory rooftops to help cool down the surroundings of the workers so that they can work efficiently and stay comfortable while doing so.

Another advantage of the turbine ventilators is that it doesn’t require a motor to spin. The slightest breeze can make the turbine spin and the ventilators will do their work of throwing the hot air out.

Motorised exhaust fans are ineffective as compared to turbine ventilators because they cannot throw the hot air that has accumulated at the apex of the factory shed out. These fans are mostly installed on walls near windows and doors sucking most of the air from outside and throwing it back again.

Moreover, motorised exhaust fans cannot function 24*7 without breaking down or overheating. However, turbine ventilators continue to do their job even after the factory shuts down, effectively cooling down the entire space before the next shift.

From electricity consumption to efficiency to working, turbine ventilators have been proven to be the best kind and are therefore preferred over motorized exhaust fans any day. Turbine ventilators are even rainproof as they do not need any additional electrical or mechanical connections that might be damaged due to rains or bad weather.

