Why Twitter is Flooding with Memes of 'Plagiarised' Food Photos

Some of the photos shares by Rishi Bagree were plagiarised from Google images, others were lifted from websites while yet others were simply copied from other social media posts.

  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
Some stories are based on trends and some stories give rise to trends. Something similar happened in the case of Rishi Bagree who was relentlessly trolled from Monday onward after a fact-check on his false claims on Twitter went viral.

Published by Alt-News, the fact-check outlined in detail the various times, Bagree, often used microblogging site to spread false information.

While the fact-check itself shed light on the various dubious claims made by Bagree, who boasts of having met the Prime Minister and has even shared photos with him on Twitter, Twitter found a way to make sure everyone knew Bagree was an impostor.

Twitter user and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair shared a Twitter thread, highlighting the various "food posts" that Bagree had posted on his feed over the years. Each of the posts including photos of the dishes Bagree has posted as his were in fact plagiarised from posts or content shared by other people. Zubair's thread included images not just of food but dessert, beverages, even a plagiarised neighbour.




The thread went on. Some of the photos were plagiarised from Google images, others were lifted from websites while yet others were simply copied from other social media posts.

While Zubair's thread went viral, it gave rise to a whole new trend where people shared images of food and even random objects with a caption explaining that it the photo was theirs and not Rishi Bagree's.










"Foodie Twitter" sure has a way with calling out plagiarised food photos and they are not having any of it. Nevertheless, Bagree has over 99,000 followers and continues to be at large on the microblogging site.


