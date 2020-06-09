Why Twitter is Flooding with Memes of 'Plagiarised' Food Photos

Some stories are based on trends and some stories give rise to trends. Something similar happened in the case of Rishi Bagree who was relentlessly trolled from Monday onward after a fact-check on his false claims on Twitter went viral.

Published by Alt-News, the fact-check outlined in detail the various times, Bagree, often used microblogging site to spread false information.

While the fact-check itself shed light on the various dubious claims made by Bagree, who boasts of having met the Prime Minister and has even shared photos with him on Twitter, Twitter found a way to make sure everyone knew Bagree was an impostor.

Twitter user and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair shared a Twitter thread, highlighting the various "food posts" that Bagree had posted on his feed over the years. Each of the posts including photos of the dishes Bagree has posted as his were in fact plagiarised from posts or content shared by other people. Zubair's thread included images not just of food but dessert, beverages, even a plagiarised neighbour.





He didn't eat Cherry cheese cake because it was already eaten. 😄 pic.twitter.com/dzltaNTPB6 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 8, 2020







The thread went on. Some of the photos were plagiarised from Google images, others were lifted from websites while yet others were simply copied from other social media posts.

While Zubair's thread went viral, it gave rise to a whole new trend where people shared images of food and even random objects with a caption explaining that it the photo was theirs and not Rishi Bagree's.





Yesterday’s dinner made by my wife, I hope no one else takes the credit for this, you know Nowadays it is difficult to post a photos also on Twitter, people steal them too. 😂 Note : Authentic Lucknow style chicken biryani#rishibagree pic.twitter.com/ZoWn5ENuAT

— Zakki Mirza | ज़क्की मिरज़ा | زكي ميرزا 🇮🇳 (@ZAKKI_MIRZA) June 9, 2020



*My* duck, just to be clear. Not Rishi's. https://t.co/UOmklBNAXu — Deepu (@deepusebastian) June 9, 2020









Got delivered some nice looking mangoes, wanted to take a picture and share, but don't know how to watermark photographs and didn't want to feature on Rishi Bagree's timeline so just ate them instead.

— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) June 9, 2020



Dear parents, if you are uploading your kids pic thinking it to be cute, Rishi Bagree might steal it someday and post it as his kid. Beware — ᴀꜱɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) June 8, 2020









Going to enjoy some biryani made from the goat that walked into #rishibagree kitchen. His mom is an amazing cook! Thanks brother @rishibagree 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/T7k5Gyvp0p — Ahana Madhok (@JusticeLeagueI2) June 9, 2020









When you post a MEME and get 2 likes while #rishibagree copies your MEME and gets 7245 likes and 5489 Retweets pic.twitter.com/rWiV0X6h9P

— Atmanirbhar Engineer (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) June 9, 2020



Working for this company is perhaps the biggest dream of #rishibagree 😂 pic.twitter.com/GXdn82xcQb — King of Hearts 💕 (@KingOfHearts94) June 9, 2020









I mean you'd have to be extremely lowly to have to literally steal people's unmarked food photographs. #rishibagree https://t.co/q0VOSN1ddX

— Tannisha (@KunduTannisha) June 9, 2020

"Foodie Twitter" sure has a way with calling out plagiarised food photos and they are not having any of it. Nevertheless, Bagree has over 99,000 followers and continues to be at large on the microblogging site.