'Why Use Dead Language?': Varanasi Airport's Sanskrit Announcements Draw Mixed Reactions

The announcement of Covid guidelines in Sanskrit at Varanasi airport has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While a few have welcomed the move, others said that Sanskrit is a dead language. The Twitter handle of Varanasi Airport recently tweeted: “Now at Varanasi Airport, after English and Hindi, the Covid norms are being announced in Sanskrit also at the airport to our respected passengers. As soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the holy city of Kashi – Sanskrit language.”

“Very good step to announce in Sanskrit.”

“Very nice effort to make Sanskrit a common language. It is such a beautiful language. Students of many states are now not able to learn Sanskrit because of regional language compulsion. But Varanasi has made such a nice attempt.”

Classical singer TM Krishna was not a fan of the move.

“let us also include Pali and Prakrit. Sarnath is the place where Buddha delivered his first sermon and Ashoka built his most iconic pillar! both languages have a large corpus of material! The sheer stupidity of making a public health safety announcement in Sanskrit!”

“What a dumb idea…”

“Who would understand the announcements? I am have Banarasi roots but neither I nor anyone I know would understand the sanskrit announcements. ”

“Not even 1% of the passengers present there would understand the announcement. What’s the point?”

“Basic thing about communication. One should be able to understand the language the other person is speaking. The airport is making sure nobody understands anything.”

Though Sanskrit is spoken by a handful of people, there is a village in Madhya Pradesh where everyone speaks in the language. Jhiri village, situated nearly 45 km away from Rajgarh district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh, has established a unique identity in the country. The reason? Well, every person living in this village talks only in Sanskrit. The people here have fully adopted the Sanskrit language. Verses have been written in Sanskrit on the walls of the houses of the village. People start their day with Namo-Namah and not with Good Morning.

