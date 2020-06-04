BUZZ

4-MIN READ

'Why Was #Sikh Blocked?' Angry Netizens Ask Instagram, Facebook as They Admit 'Mistake'

Facebook / Instagram.

Facebook / Instagram.

'We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams,' Instagram's PR handle tweeted on Thursday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
"We're sorry."

Facebook and Instagram headed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg have now unblocked the #Sikh from its platforms after nearly three months as the hashtag did not meet its community guidelines - a message that showed up on the screen when a user inputted #Sikh on either website.

Instagram's PR team (@Instagramcomms) on Thursday acknowledged the apparent gaffe and were "investigating" the matter after a sea of angry tweets by the Sikh community and other users called out the social media giants on microblogging site.


In subsequent tweets, the @InstagramComms informed that the hashtag was unblocked from Facebook and #Sikh had been "mistakenly" blocked from its platforms since March 7. "We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams," the account tweeted.



The Instagram PR handle also admitted that the timing was incredibly painful for the Sikh community, as the first week of June (1984) saw Operation Blue Star unfold, an Indian military operation ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to remove the militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab. The move was widely panned by the Sikh community.

Members of the Sikh community had earlier taken to Twitter and raised their voices against the platforms for silencing their voices.






Many users pointed out Instagram's "hypocritical" move to stand in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter days earlier when an unarmed African-American was pinned down by a police offer, killing him in the process.


Instagram taking note of the outrage and later admitting that it was rather clueless about the hashtag block led to more outrage online.


In what can be termed ironic, Facebook and Instagram chief Mark Zuckerberg had recently slammed Twitter for fact-checking US President Donald Trump.

"I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," Zuckerberg said on an interview with Fox News. "Private companies probably shouldn't be, especially these platform companies, shouldn't be in the position of doing that."

The military action at the Golden Temple was avenged by Indira Gandhi's Sikh bodyguards, who assassinated her four months after the Operation Blue Star took place.

The killing of Indian PM led to public outcry and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots resulted in mass-murder of thousands of Sikhs in the country.


