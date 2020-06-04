'Why Was #Sikh Blocked?' Angry Netizens Ask Instagram, Facebook as They Admit 'Mistake'

"We're sorry."

Facebook and Instagram headed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg have now unblocked the #Sikh from its platforms after nearly three months as the hashtag did not meet its community guidelines - a message that showed up on the screen when a user inputted #Sikh on either website.

Instagram's PR team (@Instagramcomms) on Thursday acknowledged the apparent gaffe and were "investigating" the matter after a sea of angry tweets by the Sikh community and other users called out the social media giants on microblogging site.





We have unblocked the hashtag #sikh on Instagram and are working to unblock #sikh on Facebook. We're investigating why this happened. We will follow up here later today with more information.

In subsequent tweets, the @InstagramComms informed that the hashtag was unblocked from Facebook and #Sikh had been "mistakenly" blocked from its platforms since March 7. "We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams," the account tweeted.



Thanks for your patience today. We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 3, 2020









We became aware that these hashtags were blocked today following feedback we received from the community, and quickly moved to unblock them. Our processes fell down here, and we’re sorry.

The Instagram PR handle also admitted that the timing was incredibly painful for the Sikh community, as the first week of June (1984) saw Operation Blue Star unfold, an Indian military operation ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to remove the militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab. The move was widely panned by the Sikh community.



This is an incredibly important, painful time for the Sikh community. We designed hashtags to allow people to come together and share with one another. It's never our intention to silence the voices of this community, we are taking the necessary steps so this doesn’t happen again — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 3, 2020



Members of the Sikh community had earlier taken to Twitter and raised their voices against the platforms for silencing their voices.





It's there a way to get @instagram to release an official statement about why they blocked #sikh? What exactly was the "unusual activity"? Because the community should be aware of what it was and potentially by whom?

#Sikh hashtag has been blocked/hidden on @instagram. Everyone report it Seen more awareness this year on social media then previous years so why is it blocked now #NeverForget84 — Harj Nagra (@HarjNagra) June 3, 2020









Why has @instagram blocked the hashtag #sikh ???? You helped support raising awareness for BLM yesterday but why can’t you show the same support to the #SIKH community, why are you censoring this? — Resh (@RESH__B) June 3, 2020









Hi @instagram, we see you blocked #Sikh from your hashtag list. Would appreciate if you could unblock it as it is providing important information and remembrance about attacks that took place in 1984 at the Golden Temple.

The blocking of #Sikh by @instagram at a time when #Sikhs are remembering the atrocities of 1984. We ask you @instagram what the reason for this blocking is, to suppress the truth? Let us all ask them the same question@SikhPA @sgsssouthall @gngsmethwick @basicsofsikhi pic.twitter.com/Ye7MHg8H22 — Sikh 2 Inspire (@Sikh2Inspire) June 3, 2020



Many users pointed out Instagram's "hypocritical" move to stand in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter days earlier when an unarmed African-American was pinned down by a police offer, killing him in the process.





Yet you blocked the #Sikh ? People need to realise if we don’t speak up nobody else is going too! https://t.co/RHQVCpddNP

Instagram taking note of the outrage and later admitting that it was rather clueless about the hashtag block led to more outrage online.





i want to know why #sikh was blocked on march 7. which team members reviewed it, why was it deemed inappropriate, and what’s being done to ensure this won’t happen again? https://t.co/TNmPD7usWQ

what would trigger #sikh to get blocked on Instagram and Facebook on March 7th? https://t.co/MhNCeY5Hci — Palvinder Kaur (@palvi_kaur) June 4, 2020



In what can be termed ironic, Facebook and Instagram chief Mark Zuckerberg had recently slammed Twitter for fact-checking US President Donald Trump.

"I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," Zuckerberg said on an interview with Fox News. "Private companies probably shouldn't be, especially these platform companies, shouldn't be in the position of doing that."

The military action at the Golden Temple was avenged by Indira Gandhi's Sikh bodyguards, who assassinated her four months after the Operation Blue Star took place.

The killing of Indian PM led to public outcry and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots resulted in mass-murder of thousands of Sikhs in the country.